Moscone is Motown bound

By Wendy Brown, Fort Bliss Bugle Managing Editor:

(El Paso, texas, Aug. 24, 2017)

Joe Moscone, deputy to the Fort Bliss Garrison commander for the past three years, left Monday to run an Army installation in Detroit, the U.S. border city where he started his federal career as a GS-03 employee more than 36 years ago.

Moscone, a GS-15, will be the senior garrison leader at the Detroit Army Arsenal in its namesake city, located just north of Windsor, Canada. The garrison has no military garrison commander as at most Army installations, Moscone said, and he’s looking forward to the challenge of being the first in charge.

Moscone has spent 17 of his years in federal service at Fort Bliss, and he and his wife, Nancy, are from Michigan, so going back will bring them closer to family.

Fort Bliss officials, however, said they will miss him a lot.

Col. Steve Murphy, commander, Fort Bliss Garrison, said Moscone played a pivotal role in nearly every aspect of garrison operations.

“He is a humble and steadfast leader who was instrumental to the successes Fort Bliss has experienced over the past decade,” Murphy said. “His behind-the-scenes leadership provided the guidance, direction and continuity the garrison needed during his tenure. We will miss him dearly, but we know that Fort Bliss’ loss will be Detroit Army Arsenal’s gain.”

Command Sgt. Maj. Brian Holschbach, command sergeant major, Fort Bliss Garrison, said the garrison will have a huge void when Moscone is gone.

“When I think of Joe Moscone, the words ‘character,’ ‘competence’ and ‘commitment’ resonate,” Holschbach said. “I honestly could not tell you which of the three is his strongest trait. His leadership is top notch and is respected not only by the senior leadership of (Installation Management Command), but also by his subordinates. Clearly put, people want to work for Joe Moscone.”

Moscone first came to Fort Bliss in 1990 to work for Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation, and Mark Cauthers, director, Fort Bliss FMWR, said Moscone’s understanding of the garrison directorate is one of the many reasons he will miss him.

Cauthers said he will also miss Moscone’s honesty, his ability to see the details amidst the big picture and his skill for knowing how each decision impacts individuals within the organization.

Meanwhile, Moscone said he is going to miss the people and community of Fort Bliss the most.

“We have built a very cohesive and close-knit team in the garrison, and we are truly like family,” Moscone said. “I have known some of these great people for many years. In addition, the team here, the people of the El Paso community, have also been such a tremendous part of my family’s lives here.”

As deputy to the garrison commander, Moscone served as the commander’s principal civilian executive and adviser on all matters relating to installation management and operations. He also served as the garrison commander in the commander’s absence. This was Moscone’s second stint as the deputy for the Fort Bliss Garrison, having departed for nearly four years to serve as the deputy to the commander at U.S. Army Garrison Kwajalein Atoll, on an island in the Pacific, and return in 2014.

Moscone said he always did his best to focus on running the installation’s day-to-day operations and let the commander concentrate on long-term strategy, and he hopes his replacement will do the same.

“I would also say, work closely with the (command sergeant major). He can help tremendously on Soldier issues, which for me was a big plus,” Moscone said. “Lastly, have fun and cherish your time at this great place – time will go fast.”

Moscone has moved 11 times, to five states and had four overseas assignments. “We have enjoyed every location,” he said, “and of course, our four separate assignments at Bliss, which I am most proud of.”

Fort Bliss is home to many wonderful directors, and he advises his replacement to let them do their jobs, listen to their wisdom and years of experience, Moscone said.

“They will never steer you wrong,” Moscone said.