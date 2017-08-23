Doctor speaks at Fort Bliss Women’s Equality Day Observance

By Jonathan LeBlanc, Fort Bliss Bugle Staff:

(El Paso, Texas, Aug. 24, 2017)

For 10 years of Dr. Vera Carter-Shields’ military service, her Army records incorrectly stated her gender.

Shortly after applying to go to Air Assault School, an official saw that her credentials included being a doctor, having perfect weapons qualifications and physical training scores, so the person changed her personnel file to male instead of female.

“Because I had a 300 PT score, or qualified sharp shooter at the range, or because I’m a doctor, I had to be a male, and they took it upon themselves to change my designator on my 201 file,” said Carter-Shields, the guest speaker at the Fort Bliss Women’s Equality Day Observance at the Centennial Banquet and Conference Center here Aug. 16.

Carter-Shields joined the Army in 1977 as an Army Medical Corps officer. Serving for more than 24 years and retiring as a major, Carter-Shields faced many challenges during a time when many didn’t treat women as equals in a male-dominated career.

Carter-Shields highlighted some key points about understanding what women’s equality and diversity mean. She challenged the crowd to look at it from a different perspective.

“Diversity has nothing to do with the color of your skin or the color of your hair. Diversity has to do with who you see yourself as and how much you respect the man or woman sitting to the right or left of you,” Carter-Shields said. “Diversity has to do with accepting who you are, knowing who you will become and saying it’s OK.”

Carter-Shields said she has always tried to do her best no matter what she is faced with, and it is her faith in God and herself that motivates and pushes her through to success.

It is for these reasons that Sgt. 1st Class Audra Berlack, an equal opportunity adviser assigned to the 1st Armored Division, said she invited Carter-Shields to speak.

“What she brings to the table and all that she has been through in her military career and her civilian career is the main reason I requested that she come speak for this event,” Berlack said. “I will always stand behind all people being treated with dignity and respect.”