Decisive Action 17-08

Soldiers assigned to 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 1st Armored Division, prepare to convoy into the training area during Decisive Action Rotation 17-08 at the National Training Center at Fort Irwin, Calif., Aug. 11. Photo by Spc. Austin M. Riel, Operations Group, National Training Center.
Soldiers assigned to 1st Squadron, 1st Cavalry Regiment, 2nd BCT, 1st AD, scan for simulated enemy during Decisive Action Rotation 17-08 at the National Training Center at Fort Irwin, Calif., Aug. 13. Photo by Spc. Daniel Parrott, Operations Group, National Training Center.
Soldiers assigned to 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 1st Armored Division, provide security in conjunction with a simulated attack during Decisive Action Rotation 17-08 at the National Training Center at Fort Irwin, Calif., Aug. 9. For more on this story, see page 3A. Photo by Spc. Dana Clarke, Operations Group, National Training Center.
(El Paso, Texas, Aug. 24, 2017)
More than 3,500 Soldiers assigned to the 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 1st Armored Division, have been at the National Training Center at Fort Irwin, Calif., for the past few weeks for Decisive Action Rotation 17-08. Army officials developed the rotations to create a common training scenario for use throughout the Army. The training is reflective of the complexities of potential adversaries our nation could face, including guerrilla, insurgent, criminal and near-peer conventional forces, woven into one dynamic environment.
A Soldier assigned to 1st Squadron, 1st Cavalry Regiment, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 1st Armored Division, plots simulated enemy positions on a map during Decisive Action Rotation 17-08 at the National Training Center at Fort Irwin, Calif., Aug. 13. Photo by Spc. Daniel Parrott, Operations Group, National Training Center