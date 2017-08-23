Decisive Action 17-08

(El Paso, Texas, Aug. 24, 2017)

More than 3,500 Soldiers assigned to the 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 1st Armored Division, have been at the National Training Center at Fort Irwin, Calif., for the past few weeks for Decisive Action Rotation 17-08. Army officials developed the rotations to create a common training scenario for use throughout the Army. The training is reflective of the complexities of potential adversaries our nation could face, including guerrilla, insurgent, criminal and near-peer conventional forces, woven into one dynamic environment.