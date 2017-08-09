32nd AAMDC commander reenlists deployed Soldiers

By 2nd Lt. Samuel Richardson, 2nd Bn., 43rd ADA, 11th ADA Bde:

(El Paso, Texas, Aug. 10, 2017)

SOUTHWEST ASIA – July 11 was a memorable day for 24 Soldiers assigned to the 2nd Battalion, 43rd Air Defense Artillery, 11th Air Defense Artillery Brigade, 32nd Army Air and Missile Defense Command.

Soldiers from across the battalion’s five batteries and support company made new commitments to the Army by reenlisting under the presiding authority of Brig. Gen. Christopher L. Spillman, commanding general, 32nd AAMDC. Unique to this ceremony, due to the battalion’s area of operations, Spillman conducted the mass reenlistment in person and by way of video teleconference to ensure he included all Soldiers.

After heartfelt remarks to the two dozen reenlisting Soldiers and their supporters assembled in the Warrior Battalion conference room, Spillman administered the oath of enlistment and thanked each Soldier for the privilege.

Sgts. Cody Dubay and Jackson Townsend, Patriot launching station operators and maintainers assigned to Battery D, 2nd Bn., 43rd ADA, 11th ADA Bde., participated in the ceremony and reenlisted for six years each.

Afterward, Dubay said he “appreciated that General Spillman came down to reenlist everyone. It really shows us that he cares about the Soldiers.”

Townsend said he was grateful for the opportunity of a unique and memorable reenlistment ceremony. Both of these noncommissioned officers have experience with numerous reenlistment ceremonies and this most recent ceremony marks the second reenlistment for each of them. Their decision to reenlist a second time, they explained was an “easy one.” Providing stability for their families and the opportunity to serve a long career in the Army they love is their primary motivation to “Stay Army.”

Sgt. 1st Class Armando Guevara, a career counselor assigned to the 2nd Bn., 43rd ADA, 11th ADA Bde., said “the Warrior Battalion’s current retention success is a direct indicator of engaged leadership exhibited by commanders, officers and noncommissioned officers” of the battalion.

Soldier-leaders such as Dubay and Townsend “are (the Army’s) greatest resource. So it’s always great to see them commit to our country’s values,” Guevara said.

The “Warrior” battalion deployed to Southwest Asia and tasked with operating Patriot Surface-to-Air Missile Systems in the U.S. Central Command region, standing ready to provide effective, lethal fires if called upon. July marks four months away from home for the Warriors, and while most Soldiers are focused on redeploying to Fort Bliss in just under six months, a few dedicated air defenders are thinking years ahead.