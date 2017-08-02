1st AD RSSB brings leaders together for professional development

By Sgt. Christopher Schmiett, 1st AD RSSB Public Affairs:

(El Paso, Texas, Aug. 3, 2017)

BAGRAM AIRFIELD, Afghanistan – About 40 senior noncommissioned officers assigned to the 1st Armored Division Resolute Support Sustainment Brigade, “Task Force Muleskinners,” attended a leader professional development meeting led here July 13 by Command Sgt. Maj. Sean Howard, senior enlisted adviser, 1st AD RSSB.

The meeting began with opening remarks from Howard and three other command sergeants major from the brigade, followed by a class by Sgt. 1st Class Matthew D. Nelson, a motor transport operator assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 136th Combat Support Sustainment Battalion, 1st AD RSSB.

“The purpose of LPD is to develop and strengthen the skills, knowledge and abilities of our senior NCOs to lead Soldiers effectively,” Nelson said. “As senior NCOs we must be professional stewards of our resources, which is the Soldiers we lead. It is also an important forum for the senior enlisted leader to provide guidance and mentorship on key areas of focus.”

Nelson provided information about the fundamental building blocks of leadership and types of leaders.

“To understand how an engine runs, you must understand the different parts,” Nelson said. “Accordingly, I attempted to drill down into some of the basic building blocks of leadership. I spoke about the different kinds of leadership, how leaders can evaluate themselves as a leader, determine the different types of followers within the situational leadership model, as well as communicate with the transactional analysis model. Finally, I went over some resources available that Soldiers and NCOs of all levels can utilize to develop themselves and those around them.”

The advancement of professional development is still important in a deployed environment.

“Because of the very nature of being in an inherently hostile environment and for many of the Soldiers, away from home for the first time, keeping Soldiers focused on the task at hand and sharing collaborative information across the brigade footprint enables us to improve as a team at all levels,” Howard said.

The purpose of the LPD is to create shared understanding and develop leaders at all ranks. It allowed Soldiers to voice what leaders in the brigade and Army are doing right and what needs to be improved, Howard said.

According to Nelson, his intent was to give leaders a comprehensive look into the building blocks of leadership and ways to help communicate with Soldiers.

“To effectively lead, we must understand what it is we are trying to do,” Nelson said. “Once we know how we intend to lead, we need to be able to evaluate our Soldiers and communicate in a method that applies to their needs.”

The LDP allows leaders to communicate with one another to help promote the readiness of the force.

“Everyone knows that a chain is only as strong as its weakest link,” Nelson said. “LPD allows us to use cross talk to develop each other as senior NCOs in a manner that allows us to ensure we do not have any weak links in the chain. This is important in forming a force that is properly trained to lead Soldiers, which ultimately supports the number-one priority of readiness.”

Nelson concluded with a piece of advice that leaders, at every level, should keep in mind.

“To become an effective leader, we must first dedicate ourselves to becoming lifelong learners,” Nelson said. “Once we have dedicated ourselves to this concept we can surround ourselves with the knowledge required to be talent managers, which is key to being successful as a senior NCO. This also allows us to be successful throughout our careers as change is inevitable in our organization.”