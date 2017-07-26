Sisters in Arms program in full effect

By Master Sgt. Shelia L. Cooper, 1st AD RSSB Public Affairs:

(El Paso, Texas, July.27, 2017)

BAGRAM AIRFIELD, Afghanistan – The Sister in Arms program, a forum that provides avenues of mentorship, fellowship and empowerment for young female Soldiers, held a meeting here July 19 to help attendees reach their full potential in their personal or professional lives.

Soldiers established the program in the early 2000s for female Soldiers during wartime operations, and since then it has become an Army-wide mentorship program. The program allows young Soldiers to meet and bond with senior enlisted Soldiers and officers in the Army. This allows seasoned Soldiers to share their experiences from the Army with the younger generation.

Sgt. Maj. Velma A. Lyons, a senior noncommissioned logistician assigned to the Army Field Support Battalion-Afghanistan, said the program is important because it shows the power of courage, honor, integrity, endurance and forgiveness when building bonds through a mentorship program.

“This program gives them an opportunity to receive mentorship from noncommissioned officers and officers who have been in the Army for a long time,” Lyons said. “Also, by sharing their military experiences of how they overcame many obstacles through adversity and never quitting helps them along the way.”

When junior Soldiers attend programs such as this one, they gain opportunities to become better Soldiers and better people.

“As women, it allows us to share our uphill battles together, our triumphs together and share our successes together,” Lyons said.

It’s not only about mentorship and leadership; it’s also about caring for and sharing your experiences with service members in a time of need.

“Learning how to build bonds through mentorship starts with caring, sharing your talents and sacrificing your personal time for another Soldier,” Lyons said. “By teaching them (young Soldiers) the value of discipline, teamwork and sacrifice, they can be inherited in every branch of the service. It teaches them to step out of their comfort zone in order to trust and build long lasting relationships with all branches of the services, including our coalition forces while supporting the warfighters.”

Col. Michael Lalor, commander, 1st AD RSSB, and Command Sgt. Maj. Sean Howard, command sergeant major, 1st AD RSSB, were the meeting’s guest speakers.

Lalor told the 30 attendees about the power of good leadership.

“I definitely subscribe to the theory that the most decisive element of power is leadership, on the battlefield or even on the home front, in the Army or when you’re out of it,” Lalor said. “I think that this is very important because what you’re doing here ties into leadership directly. In my opinion, mentorship, fellowship, or just taking the time to care, enables that leadership on the battlefield.”

Lalor said the most important job he has on a day-to-day basis is developing the next generation of leaders and logisticians.

“I have someone in my office every day who is scheduled for counseling or some type of developmental session and it doesn’t matter who or what, it is the most important thing that I feel like I do every day,” Lalor said. “It definitely gives me the most satisfaction and the most feedback.”

Howard also said a few words to the group.

“When I first came into the Army a lot of opportunities open for women back then were not available,” Howard said. “Back then you didn’t have women paratroopers, Rangers or commanders of support battalions or Special Forces groups and you didn’t have all of these opportunities. I am glad that you Soldiers are getting together to discuss stuff that is pertinent to you all.”

Lyons also shared her thoughts with the group.

“A sister’s love is pure and deep, not always by blood but by the arms that meet,” Lyons said. “This is sure to happen when we take initiative by improving our thought process from my way to our way as a team. No one does it alone; it takes a program like Sisters in Arms to help make our women in the services grow.”