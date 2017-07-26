Photo by Sgt. Maricris C. McLane 24th Press Camp Headquarters
Mortar men assigned to the 1st Battalion, 26th Infantry Regiment, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 101st Airborne Division, from Fort Campbell, Ky., conduct a live-fire exercise during Network Integration Evaluation 17.2 at Doña Ana Range Complex, N.M., July 14. The 2nd BCT, 101st Abn. Div. is the first rotational unit to participate in NIE. For more on this story, see page 8A.
July 26, 2017
