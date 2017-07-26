Fort Bliss opens new air traffic control tower

By Mike Brantley, Fort Bliss Public Affairs:

(El Paso, Texas, July.27, 2017)

There’s a new building on post, and it is already one of the most intense and important structures a military installation can have – the air traffic control tower.

The Fort Bliss community celebrated the grand opening of the new Biggs Army Airfield Air Traffic Control Tower July 14 during a ribbon-cutting ceremony here.

The tower, standing 116 feet tall, was eight years in the making, cost $15 million and is a state-of-the-art project, servicing one of the longest runways in the Department of Defense at 13,556 feet.

“We’d like to thank the Corps of Engineers, also DPW and the contractor, SGS, for their incredible construction of this beautiful tower,” said Ron Edwards, manager, Biggs Army Airfield. “You couldn’t ask for a better tower. It’s going to serve the aviation community here at Fort Bliss in making things safer.”

Edwards said while the period of time from the inception of “we need a new tower” to the completion phase took eight years, the actual construction phase took a year and a half.

“The tower is placed almost in the middle of the runway,” said Kevin Alexander, facility chief, Air Space Information Center. “For the air traffic controller it gives better visibility of the runway and the aircraft. It’s a huge safety advantage over the old tower at the end of runway.”

Alexander said Biggs Army Airfield averages about 100,000 aircraft movements a year – a number that includes everything either flying through airspace over the airfield or landing and departing on the airfield.

VIPs such as members of Congress, as well as commercial charters charted through Air Mobility Command, have landed here, including the space shuttle and Air Force One, Alexander said.

“Aircraft transitioning east and west across the country tend to want to land here to gas up on their way,” Alexander said.

“On the DOD side, we are like a gas station,” he added.

While contractors were building the new tower, the air traffic control services on the airfield never stopped, said Randy Stewart, airfield operations officer.

“The intense coordination it took through the design build was a daily concern from the air traffic control branch, in addition to doing their normal operational duties,” Stewart said. “During the entire transition, it was seamless to our customers flying in and out of the airfield. That took a lot of creative thinking and due diligence.”

The state of the art building has three main stations and offers services to the entire Combat Aviation Brigade.

“We control overseas contingency flights – Soldiers and equipment that help support the war mission,” said Robert White, Biggs AAF tower chief. White explained that the tower handles about 4,000 movements monthly and is open daily from 8 a.m. to midnight, and supports flights during non-scheduled hours as well.

“Being an air traffic controller, we are responsible for people’s lives every day so we have to be sure we provide the best ATC service possible,” said Ronald McCrae, branch chief, air traffic control. “With the latest equipment that we have we are able to do that. Having the new facility here is going to provide air traffic control services to Fort Bliss and all the units.”