‘Task Force Thunder’ holds change of command

By Staff Sgt. Felix Mena, 2nd Bn., 362nd FA Regt., 5th Armored Bde:

(El Paso, Texas, July 20, 2017)

Soldiers assigned to the 3rd Battalion, 410th Engineer Regiment “Task Force Thunder,” 402nd Field Artillery Brigade, Division West, conducted a change of command ceremony at Memorial Circle here July 11 in honor of outgoing commander Lt. Col. Ronald J. Hughes and welcoming incoming commander Lt. Col. Andrew J. Wiker.

“In my 18-year career this has been my most rewarding assignment,” said Hughes. “The most unique aspect of this assignment is that at the battalion level we have a strategic impact. It’s an absolutely humbling job. I’ve had the honor of working with some of the most professional officers and NCOs and they are just passionate about their jobs.”

Hughes’ next assignment will be at Fort Bragg, North Carolina, where he will be the 82nd Airborne Division Engineer.

Wiker said he is excited to join the talented unit, which has a great reputation and encompasses a diverse skill set.

“Over the past couple years I’ve had the pleasure to observe Task Force Thunder,” Wiker said. “… They have a very high mobilization OPTEMPO and I’m looking forward to contribute my experience and provide leadership for TF Thunder.”

Wiker, from Orangeburg, South Carolina, most recently worked as the engineer and chief of protection, 1st Armored Division.

The battalion mobilizes, trains and prepares for deployment not only engineer reserve component units but also military intelligence, signal corps, chemical and military police units.