Joel Crawford, a civilian employee, fires a simulated rocket propelled grenade while preparing for Network Integration Evaluation 17.2 here July 13. NIE is an annual exercise that provides testing for emerging concepts and capabilities in an operationally realistic and rigorous environment. The evaluation will continue to assess the Army’s tactical network baseline while also introducing new systems. This NIE is different from past events, due to participation by the 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 101st Airborne Division, from Fort Campbell, Ky. The exercise will allow the Army to better inform and enhance Army readiness efforts, highlighting how an expeditionary light infantry unit uses network capability for its mission objectives. Photo by Spc. Jordan Buck 55th Combat Camera.
Posted By: laven2
July 19, 2017
