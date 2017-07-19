CAB conducts brigade-level gunnery

By Staff Sgt. Tanjie Daniels, CAB, 1st Armored Division Public Affairs:

(El Paso, Texas, July 20, 2017)

MCGREGOR RANGE AND DOÑA ANA RANGE COMPLEX, N.M. – The Combat Aviation Brigade, 1st Armored Division, completed a brigade-level aerial-gunnery at McGregor Range and Doña Ana Range Complex, New Mexico, July 14.

“The brigade-level gunnery enables the CAB to leverage their resources across the organization as well as the division and synchronize them in time and space to more realistically train as we fight,” said Col. Thomas O’Connor, commander, CAB, 1st AD.

Army doctrine describes the goal of gunnery training as producing “qualified crews and units by training critical skills that facilitate individual, aircrew and collective teamwork.”

“In addition to the Army’s requirement for aircraft weapon systems validation, gunnery is a scored/validated event that provides the commander a realistic view of the unit’s proficiency, lethality and challenges,” said Chief Warrant Officer 5 Steve Donahue, the CAB’s command chief warrant officer.

The combined training event incorporated multiple units here on Fort Bliss, including infantry Soldiers assigned to the 1st Brigade Combat Team, 1st AD, who conducted an air assault along with troops from 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 1st AD, who operated Bradley Fighting Vehicles.

“Ultimately we all have the same goals and objectives,” said O’Connor, in reference to working alongside the other brigades. “The challenge is synchronizing all the other requirements and resources available to train together.”

The brigade met multiple training objectives to include crew and aircraft weapon system qualification and proficiency, effective and accurate combat identification, unit logistics, and progressing from team, company, battalion, to combined live-fire maneuver, Donahue said.

Chief Warrant Officer 2 Anthony Siani, a UH-60 Black Hawk pilot assigned to 3rd Battalion, 501st Aviation Regiment, CAB, 1st AD, said he was grateful for the opportunity to participate in gunnery of this magnitude.

“We do platoon and company level gunnery often, but it’s rare that we get to do a brigade level one. So having everyone concentrate on their personal duties and mastering those and then getting a chance to see where it fits into the bigger plan is really important,” Siani said. “It lets you know that the things you’ve done on a unit level are good because they can integrate into the way the rest of the brigade is working.”

“Gunnery is extremely important for us because it really enables us to integrate our fires with our maneuver and allows is to become the extremely lethal force that we’re designed to be,” O’Connor said.