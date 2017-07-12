Deployed warrant officers celebrate 99th birthday

By Master Sgt. Shelia L. Cooper, 1st AD RSSB Public Affairs:

(El Paso, Texas, July. 13, 2017)

BAGRAM AIRFIELD, Afghanistan – On July 9, 1918, the Army developed what is known today as the U.S. Army Warrant Officer Corps. The idea was to have a corps that would serve as a communication bridge between enlisted Soldiers and officers during wartime operations.

During World War I, Congress established the Army Mine Planters Service as part of the Coast Artillery Corps. This implementation employed 40 warrant officers to serve in the positions of masters, mates and assistant engineers on the mine planting vessels.

Later, in 1918, the Army established and opened a school at Fort Monroe, Virginia, to train the warrant officers as technicians for future operations in garrison and in combat.

Now, in 2017, and 99 years later, warrant officers serve in locations all around the world and in more than 20 technician branches throughout the Army.

This year the warrant officers from across Bagram Airfield, Afghanistan, celebrated the birthday of the corps by participating in festivities Saturday and Sunday.

On the first day, more than 40 warrant officers conducted physical readiness training and participated in a social event that allowed them learn about their various specializations. On the second day, the warrant officers came together to bond over lunch and listen to guest speakers.

Col. Michael Lalor, commander of the 1st Armored Division Resolute Support Sustainment Brigade, was the keynote speaker, and he noted the Warrant Officer Corps is represented in 17 of the Army’s 20 branches, and over the last 99 years, the corps has helped lead the Army as technical experts.

“When you think of the Warrant Officer Corps, I think of words like technicians, excellence, professionalism,” Lalor said. “I also think of connected, work smarter, not harder, dependable, loyal and ‘we got it, sir.’”

By having a variety of technical backgrounds, each warrant officer has a different experience to bring to the table.

“For the last 99 years we have been an integral element in units’ accomplishment of the mission, successfully providing coaching, mentorship and guidance to the noncommissioned officers and leaders across the Army,” said Chief Warrant Officer 3 Travis Thibodeaux, the senior petroleum adviser to the 1st AD RSSB and U.S. Armed Forces-Afghanistan, and master of ceremony.

Warrant officers are the subject matter experts for their assigned military occupational specialty. They also act as system integrators and advisers to the command and senior leaders. Most importantly, they are leaders and experts at their jobs.

Events and celebrations such as these mark historical events and are a testament to the warrant officers who paved the way for the next generation.

“The 99th birthday marks a historic event for not only the Warrant Officer Corps, but also the Army, as we recognize the contributions of the men and women, both past and present, active, Guard, Reserve and retired who heeded the call of the nation,” said Warrant Officer Luis Perez, an information system technician assigned to 1st AD RSSB.

Chief Warrant Officer 3 Antwoine Anderson, a maintenance technician assigned to 1st AD RSSB, said the birthday celebration symbolizes the growth and strength of the corps as it continues to stand strong through the test of time.

“In order to keep tradition alive, the corps must continue the tradition of honoring the warrant officer cohort as the Soldiers did before them in order to pave the way for future Soldiers,” Anderson said. “By celebrating this day, it provides an understanding to commissioned officers and noncommissioned officers about the pride that is carried out throughout the corps.”