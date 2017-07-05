One Soldier’s potential

By Jonathan LeBlanc, Fort Bliss Bugle Staff:

(El Paso, Texas, Jul. 6, 2017)

Staff Sgt. Kyle Johnson didn’t seriously consider joining the Army until a chance encounter one day while moving into a new apartment.

He was unloading furniture when two Army recruiters happened to pass by him and asked if he had ever thought about joining the Army.

“No, not really,” Johnson told them, “but if you help me move this couch upstairs, I will sit down and talk.”

They took him up on it, and while talking with the recruiters, one of whom happened to be a mechanic, the possibility of joining the Army struck a chord for Johnson.

“He told me that if I joined the Army I could become specialized in a certain area of maintenance depending on what (military occupational specialty) I chose,” Johnson said. “This sounded like a really good fit for me.”

Johnson had been working in his home town of Ava, Missouri, in a distribution center. He wanted to try to better himself by going to school to become a mechanic, but with the heavy cost of education, Johnson didn’t know if he wanted to take on such a large financial burden. This was a perfect opportunity, so he decided to become a Bradley mechanic and enlisted.

Nearly eight years later he is a Bradley Fighting Vehicle system maintainer assigned to the Grim Reaper Forward Support Company, 1st Battalion, 67th Armor Regiment, 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Armored Division, and his story offers insight to what it took him to be successful in today’s evolving military.

Johnson said for a long time he was fearful of messing up and doing the wrong thing. He didn’t think much of himself.

“I remember one time at basic training, the drill sergeants asked us to draw pictures of how we saw ourselves. Everyone was drawing stars and eagles, and I just sat there and I drew a spare tire,” Johnson said. “At the time I wasn’t trying to be the best; I just want to get by.”

Johnson did not realize the impact his fear of failing would have in his career. He graduated basic training as the distinguished honor graduate.

Johnson perceived himself as being a noncritical support Soldier, and thought if he stayed on track and did what he was supposed to do, then he would be OK. He found it easy to follow orders and just do what he was supposed to do.

“Fear is what drove me to always do things right. Fear of messing up,” Johnson said.

It was this fear that actually instilled discipline into Johnson, and with this discipline, Johnson saw opportunities start opening up for him.

“When I was a specialist, I was going into a Soldier of the month board, and I asked the first sergeant, ‘Can this be my promotion board?’ He thought it was a weird question to ask, but the command sergeant major agreed (to it),” Johnson said. “Shortly after I was promoted to an NCO (noncommissioned officer).”

Johnson failed his first time going through the Advanced Leaders Course.

“The first sergeant there told me I didn’t deserve to be there,” Johnson said. “It was devastating to hear that; I was crushed.”

Johnson did not let this tear him down completely, and determined to challenge himself and be successful, he went back to ALC and passed it as distinguished honor graduate.

“I felt happy I was able to overcome so much, and that was what changed my mentality,” Johnson said. “I think that is my biggest story with the Army – thinking you are less then you are.”

Johnson no longer thinks of himself as the spare tire and strives to be the best. He sees himself as a leader who Soldiers and other NCOs can look to for support and direction.

“The Army has really changed my mindset of what my potential is,” Johnson said.