3-501ST conducts air assault Battalion-sized formation takes flight on training mission

By Abigail Meyer, Fort Bliss Bugle Editor:

(El

As the air assault battalion for 1st Armored Division’s Combat Aviation Brigade, 3rd Battalion, 501st Aviation Regiment needs to be able to move lots of people efficiently. The unit exercised that capability in a battalion-sized air assault training mission June 27.

Twenty-five UH-60 Black Hawk helicopters executed an air assault mission from here to the Space Harbor landing strip at White Sands Missile Range, New Mexico. It’s not common to see that many helicopters take off at once, and many steps go in to making it happen.

“It’s probably the largest assault we’ve done in a couple years. In the last year we’ve been training for a rotation at the National Training Center, deployed to Europe, so we’ve been dispersed around to a few countries,” said Lt. Col. Jason Arriaga, commander, 3rd Bn., 501st Aviation Regt., CAB, 1st AD.

The training mission tested the limits of the battalion’s capabilities. Due to the distance, the entire formation needed to refuel after dropping off the passengers.

“The reason we went to Space Harbor is it’s far enough that it requires us to extend our normal reach with these helicopters, which means we have to have other enablers within the battalion and the brigade to help us accomplish this mission,” Arriaga said.

Due to the operational tempo of the unit, many of the air crews had not experienced this type of mission.

“Even some of my more experienced aviators had a chance to see this for the first time and understand that when we have to mass combat power in a decisive-action training environment … We have to mass the whole of our combat power to a landing zone to support ground force commanders,” Arriaga said. “We’ve got to go through the planning process, the execution and the techniques and procedures that we’ve developed over time. When we practice at this magnitude we can then take them to another level.”

Crew chiefs also got some refresher training working with a large number of passengers, especially when they picked them up after the simulated infill.

“It was good for them to work with passengers, loading them and unloading them and giving them a brief on how to get on and off,” said Command Sgt. Maj. Jayson Crowley, command sergeant major, 3rd Bn., 501st Aviation Regt. “So it’s kind of baby steps. Slowly we’ll start working our way up to do night infills and in to dust.”

The logistical challenges created training opportunities for Soldiers throughout the battalion – and brigade. The maintenance company worked for weeks to get all the helicopters ready for the mission. The support company was set up in the field to provide fuel for the helicopters and the downed aircraft recovery team was on standby in case of mechanical problems.

“My logisticians get training, my planners get training, our forward support company gets training, so at the end of the day this training will benefit us beyond this exercise,” Arriaga said.

Army training builds complexity with each step. The next step for the battalion is to take on a similar mission, but at night.

“So this is a building block to provide that capability to division and anyone else that might need our services,” Arriaga said. “At the end of the day, this was a great event for the brigade, not just the battalion. We could not have done this without the help of every battalion in this brigade and the headquarters to make this happen. Everyone worked extremely hard to make this happen.”