1st AD, Fort Bliss, hold SHARP Summit

Maj. Gen. Pat White, commanding general, 1st Armored Division and Fort Bliss, speaks during the annual 1st Armored Division and Fort Bliss Commanding General’s Sexual Harassment/Assault Response and Prevention Summit at the Centennial Banquet and Conference Center here April 27. Photo by Spc. Jonathon Reed, 1st AD Public Affairs.

By Spc. Jonathon Reed, 1st Armored Division Public Affairs:

(El Paso, Texas, May. 4. 2017) One of the most difficult subjects to talk about in the military is the topic of sexual assault and harassment. The experiences people go through in the Army, especially in combat, can forge bonds stronger than most people can imagine. When a service member assaults another service member, the damage goes beyond those bonds.

In observance of National Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month, 1st Armored Division and Fort Bliss conducted the annual 1st Armored Division and Fort Bliss Commanding General’s Sexual Harassment/Assault Response and Prevention Summit at the Centennial Banquet and Conference Center here April 27.

The event included a talk by Maj. Gen. Pat White, commanding general, 1st AD and Fort Bliss, and three guest speakers, including Dr. Gail Stern, cofounder of Catharsis Productions, and two victims of sexual assault, one male and one female, who told the audience how sexual assault impacted them and how command teams can help victims.

A group panel also led a discussion on prevention and cultural factors contributing to sexual assault and harassment.

The panel included Stern, who helped develop some of the Department of Defense training on the subject, Heath Phillips, a survivor of sexual assault, Capt. Hali Picciano, who has testified before a special congressional panel on the matter, Sgt. 1st Class Lisa Vaughn, lead sexual assault response coordinator, 1st Armored Division, Capt. David Thompson, special victim counsel, Maj. Kenneth Borgnino, special victim prosecutor, Maj. Charles Zamora, a representative from behavioral health, Lisa Yockel, special agent in charge, Fort Bliss CID, Virginia Rueda, a representative from the Center Against Sexual and Family Violence, El Paso, and Leticia Sprinkle, program manager, Fort Bliss Sexual Assault Medical Management.

Participants also discussed Sergeant Major of the Army Daniel Dailey’s “Not in My Squad, Not in Our Army” campaign, launched in March 2015. It is a broad initiative to highlight the critical role the noncommissioned officer corps plays in leading and sustaining a values-based organization such as the Army.

050417unitnews4_3First Sgt. Jacob Huckleby, assigned to 1st Squadron, 1st Cavalry Regiment, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 1st Armored Division, said the campaign has brought about a significant change in culture as well as policy.

“Some people look at these campaigns as lip service – it’s not,” Huckleby said. “It communicates the idea that this problem can be stopped at the lowest level. The ideas behind the campaign emphasize individual accountability and intervention and I think people, young Soldiers especially, internalize that. It also applies to myself as a first sergeant.”

The information from the summit will help train, mentor and develop resources for any Soldier, civilian or family member who needs SHARP assistance. The SHARP program’s mission is to reduce, with an aim toward eliminating, sexual offenses within the Army through cultural change, prevention, intervention, investigation, accountability, advocacy/response, assessment and training to sustain the all-volunteer force.

