You balance your tires, why not your life?

By Chaplain (Capt.) Simon Jackson, Special Troops Battalion, 1st AD Sustainment Brigade:

(El Paso, Texas, Jan. 12, 2017) Last year, I was driving down a snowy road in Colorado Springs, Colorado, when I hit a pothole. I’m sure some of you can relate. Afterward, I noticed the car was pulling to the left, so I drove to the tire shop and the manager explained that my tires needed rebalancing. If not checked, unbalanced tires can lead to unnecessary wear and tear. Just like the tires on our vehicles, if not checked, our lives will get out of balance.

Here is a list of seven excellent ways to get and keep yourself out of balance:

Ignore your health. Do not get the quantity and quality of sleep you require. Eat the wrong stuff. Do not take time to exercise. As a result, your resistance level will be reduced and you will be susceptible to all the latest sniffles going around. This way, you will ensure you can take advantage of all the sick days you are allowed. New car owners bring in the car for the scheduled maintenance, put the right grade of fuel in the tank and keep it shiny and clean.

Postpone family time. Your spouse and children will always be there for you when you get the time for them. Right? A Soldier once asked me, “What’s the best way to take my 4-year-old on vacation?” My answer: “Take her when she is 4 years old.” Fifty percent of marriages wind up in divorce court. Imagine, getting married at age 25 and 20 years later, you give up half of everything for which you have worked. An average working person spends less than two minutes per day in meaningful dialogue with their spouse or “significant other” and less than 30 seconds per day in meaningful communication with their children.

Do not plan your financial life. Be assured that your employer, or the government, or maybe even a kind relative will take care of your needs in your old age. Most people arrive at age 65 financially deficient and dependent upon some type of assistance from the government or relatives. Most people do not devote even a little of their time, on a regular basis, to create financial freedom and to live their lives the way they “want to.” Rather, they do what they do because they “have to.”

Stay away from intellectual development. It has been said that 5 percent of Americans purchase 95 percent of all books. The other 95 percent purchase the other 5 percent of the books. They don’t have time to read them. They give them away as gifts. You barely have enough time to keep your head above water, with work and other interests. Coast though life with only the knowledge you already have. Hopefully you filled the reservoir enough early on that it will carry you through your life.

Let your social contacts decide your future. Follow the advice of your friends about what you should be doing with your life even if they are not in a place in their own lives where you would want to be. Be ever conscious of, “What would my friends think if I did … ?” Always seek out and act only with the approval of your peers. Take comfort in the knowledge that when there is a question regarding how you should be spending your time, someone else will fill that leadership void and tell you what to do.

Let your professional life just happen. Do not establish career goals. Take whatever opportunity is placed in front of you and be satisfied. Do not rock the boat. Seek the familiar and avoid the unfamiliar. Play it safe. Be comfortable. If you chose a military occupation specialty when you were 18 or 20 years old, and now at age 40 you are unhappy, do not even think about a change. Hold on to that decision you made 20 years ago. It will be like going to a 20 year old for career counseling.

Avoid spending time in spiritual development. By this, I mean not only in a formal religious sense, but also in our relationships to others, our community, our environment and the universe. Leave the hard questions to others to ponder. “When man forgets his Creator, his own creations will be turned upon him.”

If you follow these seven steps, I’ll guarantee you a life filled with doubts, fears and misery. I think it was Yogi Berra who said, “If you don’t do something about where you’re headed, you’re likely to end up there!” So, what are you waiting for?