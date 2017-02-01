Wear your poker face when purchasing a vehicle

By Pamela Thomas, Personal Financial Readiness Specialist:

(El Paso, Texas, Feb.2, 2017) Purchasing a vehicle is arguably one of the largest monetary expenditures in a lifetime. Buying the right vehicle could easily be the difference between a long-term happy relationship and short-term buyer’s remorse. Purchasing a vehicle can be compared to playing poker.

The first step is to know what you can afford, regarding the payment and the potential increase in your insurance coverage. You know your budget and how you are with money, so do not rely on a lending institution to tell you what you can afford. Will you have a cash down payment or a trade-in? Later, I will discuss the down payment and trade-in factors you must be aware of prior to making the purchase. You must also decide if you are committed to a certain timeframe for the financing. Do not focus solely on your monthly payment, but rather the total price of the vehicle to include tax, title and registration.

Next, you need to decide what type of vehicle you are interested in purchasing. Also important is whether you want to purchase a new vehicle versus a used vehicle. Let us look at the pros and cons of both a new and a used vehicle. With a new vehicle you will have a higher initial cost, initial lower maintenance, immediate large depreciation and a manufacturer’s warranty. On a used vehicle you will have an initial lower cost, higher maintenance, low depreciation, and maybe a portion remaining on the manufacturer’s warranty or perhaps an extended warranty.

At this point, determine your credit score. This will impact what type of financing you can obtain. You can download your credit report by using the free online resource, AnnualCreditReport.com. You can estimate what type of financing you will have available by contacting a financial institution or utilizing online websites which will allow you to calculate what you can now afford once you factor in the finance charge. If your credit score is low, you will pay more in interest and you may also find yourself needing to spend less on a vehicle.

Before leaving the house, there is still research to be completed as you determine where you should shop for your vehicle. Ask your peers where they have had a positive experience buying a vehicle. Do not forget to verify the legitimacy of a business through the Better Business Bureau website. Once there, you can view how the business rates among previous consumers’ feedback as well as how many complaints have not only been filed, but resolved. You are now holding four aces as your poker hand: the total price you will spend, the monthly payment, the financing, and, possibly, a cash down payment or a trade-in. It’s time to shop until you drop.

Remember, the salesperson will do his best to see your poker hand by asking a series of questions, such as: What monthly payment do you need? Will you have a down payment? Will there be a trade-in? And, do you need financing? Do not show your cards. Your response to each of those questions will be, “Don’t worry about that. Just let me know the price of the vehicle.”

Be patient and do not show your cards. This is where the rubber meets the road. You will now negotiate the price, then determine your financing options and decide if there is a down payment or a trade-in. While they are busy deciding what to offer as a sales price (it will more than likely not include, tax, title and registration), use your smartphone to discover the value of the vehicle you are looking at and to determine its fair value. You can access websites such as NADA.com, or KBB.com. There, you will find the fair market value for all vehicles.

When the seller offers a price that you find acceptable, you are ready to discuss financing. A lending institution may have already preapproved you, but it will not hurt to see what type of financing the dealership will offer. While they are pulling your credit report to determine the financing rates, contact your automobile insurance company to ask about coverage on the new vehicle and how much your monthly insurance premium may increase. Ask if they provide gap insurance and extended warranties. Be sure you ask what the insurance covers and how much it will cost.

When the seller returns with a financing offer, decide which is best. Then, advise the seller of your down payment or your trade-in, if you plan to include either. If you have a trade-in, you should have already researched the value of the vehicle using either the Kelley Blue Book or National Auto Dealers Association websites. The seller will determine what they will give to you for the trade-in. You will need to promptly decide if you accept the offer. Now comes the signing of the contract.

Finally, you are ready to sign the contract. This is where “additional options” are added. It will be your responsibility to question each option and ask them to remove any with which you do not agree. A few examples are gap insurance, extended warranty and life and disability insurance. Remember, what you see on the contract will be part of the loan. Your monthly payment will increase proportionately with each option or add on. If there is no need for any additional items listed on the contract, ask them to remove it and print a new contract. If you question anything on the contract and they do not explain it to your understanding, walk away from the deal. I promise you, there is another dealership willing to do business.

Now that the vehicle purchase process has been explained, it is now up to you, the consumer, to determine how to implement these steps. There is a considerable amount of legwork to complete before you begin car shopping. For one-on-one help, visit Army Community Service at Bldg. 2494 Ricker Road and ask for the Financial Readiness Program. To sign up for a car buying class, visit https://bliss.armymwr.com/us/bliss/programs/financial-readiness-program.