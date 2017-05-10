WBAMC’s 24/7 midwives share scope of practice

By Marcy Sanchez, WBAMC Public Affairs:

(El Paso, Texas, May 11, 2017) The practice is older than any modern civilization and the tradition is as illustrious as the birds and the bees. Midwifery has a rich history in the care of women and the service is available to beneficiaries at William Beaumont Army Medical Center.

While the tradition itself developed during one of the world’s earliest civilizations, the practice is constantly evolving to include the latest evidence-based practices.

“We can provide a huge scope of care for patients across Fort Bliss and the Army,” said Capt. Merry Fontenot, staff midwife, WBAMC. “We want to make sure that patients have the best experience during their delivery and pregnancy.”

On top of a dedicated 24/7 obstetric, pediatric and nursing team, WBAMC is the only medical facility in the city of El Paso to provide around-the-clock midwifery services.

“We’ve come a long way and have the education behind us to support what we do,” said Lt. Col. Safiya Peterson, chief, Midwifery Services, WBAMC. “Childbirth is a normal process and we try to normalize that for patients and embrace the physiologic birthing process.”

According to Fontenot, midwives in the Army make up a small fraction of the Army Nurse Corps, with only 40 to 50 on active duty. What they lack in personnel, they make up with competence in the birthing process and their capability to fulfill other health needs for female beneficiaries.

“From puberty to menopause, midwives can see them all (female beneficiaries),” said Maj. Lena Fabian, staff midwife. “We provide pregnancy care, (gynecologic) care, well-women exams, birth control and (sexually transmitted diseases) checks, and more.”

Additionally, all WBAMC nurse midwives are Certified Nurse Midwives and independent practitioners with privileges to prescribe medicine, admit patients and transfer care.

“Ultimately our goal is to empower women to have the birth experience that they desire, whether it is un-medicated or medicated and to minimize the number of interventions throughout that process,” said Peterson. “We’ll be there to support them through their life and the birthing experience.”

Some low-intervention practices WBAMC’s midwifery services offer during labor include supporting laboring women to use hydrotherapy as pain management. Also supported is the company of doulas and birth photographers to make the birthing experience as memorable and personal as the patient wishes.

“We try to bring that holistic approach to our deliveries and our laboring (beneficiaries),” said Fontenot. “We believe that helps not just with what mom wants but letting the body do what it needs to do.”

Mother of three, Kimves Pugh, who recently delivered at WBAMC using a midwife, attests to the holistic care midwifery services provided her during her recent birthing experience.

“You always hear horror stories and it’s never like that,” said Pugh, 27, whose recent delivery marks her third at WBAMC. “The midwives are just as professional as the doctors so it doesn’t matter (who delivers), especially with how close (midwives) are to their patients.”

Pugh’s first born was delivered by a midwife while using an epidural, per her birthing plan. For her most recent delivery, Pugh decided to deliver naturally, a first for Pugh.

“I was very nervous,” said Pugh. “(The midwives) were comforting and encouraging; it was really nice. They asked me about different things that I wanted to do in my plan and not only were they confirming my plan but they wanted to show me extra methods to assist in pain management.”

Nurse midwives’ roles also expand beyond the exam rooms to WBAMC’s Group Prenatal Care sessions where they provide expecting women a group setting to discuss concerns, pain management, expectations, birthing plans and a health check-up during the two-hour-long session.

“We try to make it as patient-oriented as we can,” said Fontenot. “A lot of women pay extra cost for child birthing classes but it’s built into the (Group Prenatal Care sessions).”

If complications are anticipated, WBAMC’s multidisciplinary platform still allows for more cases to be transferred to specialized care, in keeping with patient health and safety priorities. For more information contact 742-2455.