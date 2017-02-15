My GECU

WBAMC trio selected for female physician leader’s course

Maj. Elizabeth Simmons, left, pediatrician, Spc. Hugo V. Mendoza Soldier Family Care Center, and Lt. Col. Elizabeth Duque, director, Department of Primary Care, William Beaumont Army Medical Center, were chosen to participate in this year’s Military Health System Female Physician Leadership Course, taking place in late March. Capt. Elaine Cleveland, chief resident, General Surgery Residency, will also attend the course, but is not pictured. Photo by Marcy Sanchez, WBAMC Public Affairs.

By Marcy Sanchez, WBAMC Public Affairs:

(El Paso, Texas, Feb. 16, 2017) Life as a physician is demanding. Years of education and long work schedules require extreme dedication to the profession. Add the demands of military service and the duties of being a mother, spouse or both, and you have the role of many of today’s female physicians in the Army.

To support the advancement of female physicians in the military medicine, the Military Health System competitively selects about 100 female physicians from across the Military Health System to attend the MHS Female Physician Leadership Course. Three of William Beaumont Army Medical Center’s own will attend the course to provide and gain insight on what it is to be a female physician leader in uniform.

“It’s a conference based on balancing being a leader, a mom and an Army officer,” said Lt. Col. Elizabeth Duque, director, Department of Primary Care, WBAMC, who was nominated for the course by her leadership. “There are things that you miss out on just being a physician, then on top of that being an Army officer and a leader.”

The course is designed to address issues female physicians in the military may face and provide an environment to support the advancement of female physicians in their leadership roles and ranks.

“When you work 10 to 12 hours a day, taking your kids to band practice or soccer practice is difficult,” said Duque, who has been married for 17 years and is a mother of three.

Duque, who has deployed multiple times, said having a supportive family has helped balance the demands of family life and being a practicing family medicine physician.

As the director of primary care for WBAMC, Duque also faces the demanding mission overseeing the operations of four satellite WBAMC clinics that provide first-line care for more than 63,000 Soldiers, dependents and retirees across the installation.

“I hope to gain perspectives, being exposed to what other individuals have dealt with and how they handle certain situations,” Duque said. “The idea of meeting and collaborating with other physician leaders, it’s reinvigorating.”

Capt. Elaine Cleveland, chief resident, General Surgery Residency Program, who is also attending the course, can relate to unique challenges female physicians may face as she works in a male-dominated field.

The demanding schedule of surgery has encouraged her to work a little harder, Cleveland said. During the conference, Cleveland plans to network with others in similar situations to gain insight on their daily interactions and experiences.

“I have a long time in the Army and the course would be good to further my career,” Cleveland said.

For first-time mother, Maj. Elizabeth Simmons, the challenges go beyond the hefty schedule and added responsibilities.

“It’s challenging to be a mom no matter what,” said Simmons, who was nominated by a past supervisor. “Sometimes it’s challenging to spend the day around everybody else’s children and your baby’s at home, but it adds another dimension to be able to recognize in pediatrics, parental anxiety, and doing the best you can for the children and the next generation.”

Simmons, who has deployed in support of operations in Kuwait, looks forward to the course for the mentorship opportunities available and to carry other’s experiences into her career as she aspires to continue in the Army.

“I have a long enough career left in the military that I’ll be able to take everything that I’ve learned and use it as a way to mentor up-and-coming female physicians,” Simmons said. “I have the potential to make an impact in the military.”

