WBAMC Soldiers earn Best Warrior distinction

By Marcy Sanchez, WBAMC Public Affairs:

(El Paso, Texas, March 30, 2017)Two Soldiers with William Beaumont Army Medical Center’s Troop Command were selected as the military treatment facility’s Best Warriors, and will go on to represent WBAMC at higher command competitions.

The trying, weeklong competition here Jan. 23 through 27 tested Soldiers on mental, physical stamina and warrior task competence. Events included weapons qualification, Army Physical Fitness Tests, written and oral exams, land navigation, obstacle courses and a ruck march.

“I feel like I’m supposed to be here and (his peers) know that I’m going to win,” said Spc. Tracy Walker, 31, computerized tomography, commonly called “CT,” scan technician. “I’m an athlete.”

Walker, a native of Austin, Texas, and Sgt. Rusty Farias, 28, laboratory technician, were selected as Troop Command’s Best Warrior Soldier and noncommissioned officer, respectively.

For Farias, the Best Warrior events were more than a chance to get in some physical training; it was an opportunity to bring out his competitive nature.

“It’s a competition, I always want to do my best,” said Farias, a native of Wichita Falls, Texas. “Whether I want to be here (competing) or not, I want to win.”

While both Farias and Walker are self-proclaimed “gym rats,” the competition’s demanding physical trials took its toll on the Soldiers.

“The 12-mile ruck march was pretty difficult, especially since we had the obstacle course the day before,” Farias said.

“We were already defeated,” added Walker.

Regardless of the physical trials, the Soldiers found themselves in different environments from that of daily clinical settings.

Both Soldiers claim to have joined the Army not only for the occupational opportunities in healthcare, but also for the Soldier experience.

“(Joining the Army) is like one of the best things I’ve ever done,” Walker said. “I’ve enjoyed it so much.”

The Soldiers will go on to compete at Regional Health Command-Central’s Best Warrior competition April 10 through 14.