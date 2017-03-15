WBAMC nurse to coach All-Army team

By Marcy Sanchez, WBAMC Public Affairs:

(El Paso, Texas, March. 16, 2017) Health care professionals work closely with athletes in every sport: on the sidelines, in the locker rooms, even during the off-season. It’s no surprise then when people think of sports, they may also associate the thought with injury.

Although it’s necessary for the appropriate medical personnel to be on hand during sporting events, Capt. Scott Lentsch, a critical care nurse, is trading in his skills with a stethoscope for a shot at coaching this year’s All-Army Bowling Team.

Lentsch, a reserve-component Soldier attached to William Beaumont Army Medical Center’s Post-Anesthesia Care Unit, will coach the team during this year’s Armed Forces Championships, May 5 through 9, at Camp Pendleton, California.

“I started bowling when I was eight years old,” said Lentsch, 54, native of Fort Dodge, Iowa.

Lentsch’s accomplishments include regional and national Professional Bowlers Association tournaments in which he earned cash prizes for placing in top spots.

Although Lentsch began his All-Army Bowling career as a bowler in 2013, recent changes to the team’s roster left the team in need of a new head coach.

“(Lentsch) was the logical choice because he’s an experienced bowler, an avid learner and cares about the sport,” said Don Diego Aguilar II, business and general manager of Fort Bliss’ Desert Strike Lanes. “That’s the great thing about Lentsch: he wants to learn everything but doesn’t want to just keep it to himself, he wants to make others better and build the (bowling) program as a team.”

According to Aguilar, Lentsch’s bowling experience will prove beneficial as he coaches other players and his love of learning and teaching will offer each team member the attention they deserve.

“That passion for being the student and being a teacher is a great thing about him,” said Aguilar, who coached the All-Army Bowling Team from 2013-2016. “He understands that it’s a team. He understands that he’s not there to help the best player, he’s there to help all eight players on the team.”

Bowling has been lifelong passion and a family affair for Lentsch, with both parents introducing him and his siblings to the sport at a young age. Lentsch himself married his wife after meeting her at a bowling alley in Albuquerque, New Mexico, and has gone on to introduce his children to the sport. Lentsch’s 20-year-old son is even on the University of New Mexico’s bowling team, a Division I college, where Lentsch currently volunteers as coach and has plans to coach full time in the near future.

When not on orders, Lentcsh also works as a critical care nurse in an Albuquerque level II trauma center. Lentcsh’s Army and civilian occupation came in handy during an Armed Forces championship when a teammate was injured while competing.

“(Lentsch) was there during (the injury),” said Aguilar. “He was on the spot, took care of him and we took (the injured team member) off for medical attention.”

Lentsch likens his ethics on the lanes to those as a nurse.

“You have to be dedicated and willing to put in the time and commitment,” said Lentsch.

According to Aguilar, the challenge of being a Soldier puts stress on many bowlers who may have to trade-off bowling for service at times. That same challenge is why Aguilar believes Lentsch may lead the team to victory as a coach.

“It’s one thing when you have a civilian coach, it’s another when you have an active duty Soldier,” said Aguilar. “I think with the team now coming under him you’ll see some big things.”