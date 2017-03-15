My GECU

WBAMC nurse to coach All-Army team

Capt. Scott Lentsch, a critical care nurse assigned to William Beaumont Army Medical Center, holds one of his 20 bowling balls at WBAMC’s Intensive Care Unit Ward, Feb. 27. Lentsch, a Reserve-component Soldier and native of Fort Dodge, Iowa, is slated to coach this year’s All-Army Bowling team during the Armed Forces Championships, May 5 through 9, at Camp Pendleton, Calif. Photo by Marcy Sanchez, WBAMC Public Affairs.

Capt. Scott Lentsch, a critical care nurse assigned to William Beaumont Army Medical Center, holds one of his 20 bowling balls at WBAMC’s Intensive Care Unit Ward, Feb. 27. Lentsch, a Reserve-component Soldier and native of Fort Dodge, Iowa, is slated to coach this year’s All-Army Bowling team during the Armed Forces Championships, May 5 through 9, at Camp Pendleton, Calif. Photo by Marcy Sanchez, WBAMC Public Affairs.

By Marcy Sanchez, WBAMC Public Affairs:

(El Paso, Texas, March. 16, 2017) Health care professionals work closely with athletes in every sport: on the sidelines, in the locker rooms, even during the off-season. It’s no surprise then when people think of sports, they may also associate the thought with injury.

Although it’s necessary for the appropriate medical personnel to be on hand during sporting events, Capt. Scott Lentsch, a critical care nurse, is trading in his skills with a stethoscope for a shot at coaching this year’s All-Army Bowling Team.

Lentsch, a reserve-component Soldier attached to William Beaumont Army Medical Center’s Post-Anesthesia Care Unit, will coach the team during this year’s Armed Forces Championships, May 5 through 9, at Camp Pendleton, California.

“I started bowling when I was eight years old,” said Lentsch, 54, native of Fort Dodge, Iowa.

Lentsch’s accomplishments include regional and national Professional Bowlers Association tournaments in which he earned cash prizes for placing in top spots.

Although Lentsch began his All-Army Bowling career as a bowler in 2013, recent changes to the team’s roster left the team in need of a new head coach.

“(Lentsch) was the logical choice because he’s an experienced bowler, an avid learner and cares about the sport,” said Don Diego Aguilar II, business and general manager of Fort Bliss’ Desert Strike Lanes. “That’s the great thing about Lentsch: he wants to learn everything but doesn’t want to just keep it to himself, he wants to make others better and build the (bowling) program as a team.”

According to Aguilar, Lentsch’s bowling experience will prove beneficial as he coaches other players and his love of learning and teaching will offer each team member the attention they deserve.

“That passion for being the student and being a teacher is a great thing about him,” said Aguilar, who coached the All-Army Bowling Team from 2013-2016. “He understands that it’s a team. He understands that he’s not there to help the best player, he’s there to help all eight players on the team.”

Bowling has been lifelong passion and a family affair for Lentsch, with both parents introducing him and his siblings to the sport at a young age. Lentsch himself married his wife after meeting her at a bowling alley in Albuquerque, New Mexico, and has gone on to introduce his children to the sport. Lentsch’s 20-year-old son is even on the University of New Mexico’s bowling team, a Division I college, where Lentsch currently volunteers as coach and has plans to coach full time in the near future.

When not on orders, Lentcsh also works as a critical care nurse in an Albuquerque level II trauma center. Lentcsh’s Army and civilian occupation came in handy during an Armed Forces championship when a teammate was injured while competing.

“(Lentsch) was there during (the injury),” said Aguilar. “He was on the spot, took care of him and we took (the injured team member) off for medical attention.”

Lentsch likens his ethics on the lanes to those as a nurse.

“You have to be dedicated and willing to put in the time and commitment,” said Lentsch.

According to Aguilar, the challenge of being a Soldier puts stress on many bowlers who may have to trade-off bowling for service at times. That same challenge is why Aguilar believes Lentsch may lead the team to victory as a coach.

“It’s one thing when you have a civilian coach, it’s another when you have an active duty Soldier,” said Aguilar. “I think with the team now coming under him you’ll see some big things.”

Share

Short URL: http://fortblissbugle.com/?p=40864

Posted by on Mar 15 2017. Filed under Sports. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0. Responses are currently closed, but you can trackback from your own site.

Comments are closed

Advertisement EPCC Advertisement FSCX Corp Advertisement St. Marks Church Advertisement Las Cruces Country Music Festival Advertisement Call Now to Advertise

Recent Entries

Featured Links

Search Archive

Search by Date
Search by Category
Search with Google
Advertisement Western Tech
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Log in | Designed by Gabfire themes | The Bugle and The Bugle Online are published by Laven Publishing each Thursday.
The Bugle is an unofficial publication authorized by AR 360-1 and printed each Thursday in the interest of the Fort Bliss and El Paso, Texas, communities. It is the only publication allowed to be distributed on Fort Bliss property. The contents of The Bugle are not necessarily the views of, or endorsed by, the U.S. Government, the Department of Defense, the U.S. Army, or The Laven Group, LLC. The appearance of advertising in The Bugle does not constitute endorsement of the products or services advertised. Any article or service advertised in The Bugle will be made available for purchase, use or patronage without regard to any non-merit factor of consumers. If a violation or rejection of this equal opportunity policy by an advertiser is confirmed, advertising from that source will be discontinued until the violation is corrected. The Bugle has a circulation of 15,000 copies. Editorial content is prepared, edited and provided by the Public Affairs Office of Fort Bliss, Bldg. 15, (915) 568-4088 or fax (915) 568-3749. Items submitted for publication in The Bugle should be sent to fortblissbugle@gmail.com, or sent to Fort Bliss, Texas 79916, by noon on Friday before issue. All submissions become Army property and should be typed, double-spaced with the author’s name, signature, and mailing address. Photos should have information attached describing photo and have photographer’s full name. The editor reserves the right to reject or edit all submissions or advertising that do not conform to The Bugle’s journalistic standards. All photos are U.S. Army unless otherwise designated. The Bugle’s classified ad page is a free service reserved for active duty personnel, military retirees, military family members and DAC’s only. Because there is no fee, the only advertisements permitted to be published on this page are ads that cannot be considered commercial ventures. Ads must be written on the standard form published from time to time, or located at Bldg. 15. As classified ads are personal in nature, The Bugle cannot publish ads received through “Shotgun” mail or by fax. The Bugle is a registered trademark in the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office issued Jan. 12, 1988, #1472244. The Bugle is published by the commanding general of Fort Bliss through The Laven Group, LLC, 5959 Gateway Blvd. West, Ste. 450, El Paso, Tx. 79925 • 772-0934, fax; 772-1594, email: susan@lavenpublishing.com. Check out the online version of The Bugle at http://fortblissbugle.com. Click on the e-Edition tab to view the entire newspaper electronically. For Bugle advertising information, call the Laven Publishing Group at 915-772-0934. For rates and mechanical information, visit http://lavenpublishing.com and click on the advertise tab.