My GECU

WBAMC lab tech honors grandfather, Bataan survivor

Jamie Myrick, laboratory technician, Rio Bravo Medical Home, William Beaumont Army Medical Center, displays a digital picture Feb. 7 of her grandfather, Fulgencio Callueng, a Bataan Death March survivor and World War II prisoner of war, receiving a Bronze Star for his actions during combat in the Southwest Pacific. Almost 75 years ago, approximately 75,000 American and Filipino Soldiers and civilians endured a forced transfer of about 65 miles after Imperial Japan’s invasion of the Philippines. Photos by Marcy Sanchez, WBAMC Public Affairs

Jamie Myrick, laboratory technician, Rio Bravo Medical Home, William Beaumont Army Medical Center, displays a digital picture Feb. 7 of her grandfather, Fulgencio Callueng, a Bataan Death March survivor and World War II prisoner of war, receiving a Bronze Star for his actions during combat in the Southwest Pacific. Almost 75 years ago, approximately 75,000 American and Filipino Soldiers and civilians endured a forced transfer of about 65 miles after Imperial Japan’s invasion of the Philippines. Photos by Marcy Sanchez, WBAMC Public Affairs

By Marcy Sanchez, WBAMC Public Affairs:

(El Paso, Texas, March 30, 2017) WHITE SANDS MISSILE RANGE, N.M.- Almost 75 years ago, tens of thousands of American and Filipino prisoners of war were forced to march from the Philippine provinces of Bataan to Tarlac, about half the distance from Key West to Miami.

An estimated 75,000 POWs, taken after Imperial Japan’s invasion of the Philippines during World War II, were forced to march approximately 65 miles through scorching jungles, with those surviving facing the hardships of POW camps for years before their liberation.

In memory of her grandfather, a Bataan Death March survivor, Jaime Myrick, a laboratory technician at William Beaumont Army Medical Center’s Rio Bravo Medical Home, volunteered her Sunday during the annual Bataan Memorial Death March here March 19.

Myrick’s grandfather, Fulgencio Callueng, was a private first class in the Army’s Signal Corps during the forced march. After the transfer, Callueng spent at least 1,183 days, or almost three and a half years, as a POW at an Imperial Japan POW camp.

Callueng, a first-generation Filipino-American, retired from Army service in 1963. He was awarded the Bronze Star for meritorious achievement in ground combat in the Southwest Pacific. Callueng, who passed away in 2001, would be 100 this year.

Jamie Myrick, laboratory technician, Rio Bravo Medical Home, William Beaumont Army Medical Center, volunteers at the annual Bataan Memorial Death March at White Sands Missile Range, N.M., March 19. Almost 75 years ago, Myrick’s grandfather, Fulgencio Callueng, a Bataan Death March survivor and World War II prisoner of war, was one of approximately 75,000 American and Filipino Soldiers and civilians who endured a forced transfer of about 65 miles after Imperial Japan’s invasion of the Philippines.


Jamie Myrick, laboratory technician, Rio Bravo Medical Home, William Beaumont Army Medical Center, volunteers at the annual Bataan Memorial Death March at White Sands Missile Range, N.M., March 19. Almost 75 years ago, Myrick’s grandfather, Fulgencio Callueng, a Bataan Death March survivor and World War II prisoner of war, was one of approximately 75,000 American and Filipino Soldiers and civilians who endured a forced transfer of about 65 miles after Imperial Japan’s invasion of the Philippines.

Growing up, Myrick, 33, a native of El Paso, vaguely recalls her interactions with her grandfather but does remember his patriotism and prudence.

“He would always make sure to fly his (American) flags outside the house and keep a machete under his bed,” said Myrick.

This year’s 26.2-mile Bataan Memorial Death March welcomed over 7,200 participants and was Myrick’s first year volunteering for the march, although she has experience volunteering in her community with the American Red Cross, handing out meals for the homeless.

“I wanted to volunteer before (at the march),” said Myrick, who found herself helping thirsty and exhausted marchers at the course’s Tent #10, a medical aid station located four miles from the finish line.

“After reading up on (the Bataan Death March) and finding out what my grandfather endured, I thought volunteering would be a way to honor him, just to give back,” Myrick said.

At the start of the march, Myrick found herself near the first water points of the event. She had an opportunity to witness thousands of marchers step off in honor of the 75,000 POWs.

“To see the commitment, effort and enthusiasm that everyone had starting off the race was very inspiring,” said Myrick. “Marchers held POW, American, Filipino and unit flags which were nice to see.”

Although Myrick was only 16 when her grandfather passed away, she does recall her grandmother’s stories regarding his time as a POW.

“My grandma would tell me stories about how she thought he had already died (during Callueng’s time in captivity). Then one day he just walked into the house, and she just started crying,” said Myrick. “I didn’t understand it because I was young when she told me so I couldn’t appreciate my grandfather’s service and time as a POW.”

Myrick was one of about 2,000 volunteers supporting this year’s Bataan Memorial Death March, including dozens of healthcare professionals from WBAMC and WSMR’s McAfee Army Health Clinic.

Seeing the thousands of marchers and their respect toward POWs and the Bataan survivors was inspiring, said Myrick. Next year, she plans to march in the event.

“I want to participate next year in memory of my grandfather who endured captivity, but in the end persevered,” said Myrick. “Had he not I wouldn’t be alive.”

Share

Short URL: http://fortblissbugle.com/?p=40996

Posted by on Mar 29 2017. Filed under Community. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0. Both comments and pings are currently closed.

Comments are closed

Advertisement EPCC Advertisement FSCX Corp Advertisement St. Marks Church Advertisement Las Cruces Country Music Festival Advertisement Call Now to Advertise

Recent Entries

Featured Links

Search Archive

Search by Date
Search by Category
Search with Google
Advertisement Western Tech
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Log in | Designed by Gabfire themes | The Bugle and The Bugle Online are published by Laven Publishing each Thursday.
The Bugle is an unofficial publication authorized by AR 360-1 and printed each Thursday in the interest of the Fort Bliss and El Paso, Texas, communities. It is the only publication allowed to be distributed on Fort Bliss property. The contents of The Bugle are not necessarily the views of, or endorsed by, the U.S. Government, the Department of Defense, the U.S. Army, or The Laven Group, LLC. The appearance of advertising in The Bugle does not constitute endorsement of the products or services advertised. Any article or service advertised in The Bugle will be made available for purchase, use or patronage without regard to any non-merit factor of consumers. If a violation or rejection of this equal opportunity policy by an advertiser is confirmed, advertising from that source will be discontinued until the violation is corrected. The Bugle has a circulation of 15,000 copies. Editorial content is prepared, edited and provided by the Public Affairs Office of Fort Bliss, Bldg. 15, (915) 568-4088 or fax (915) 568-3749. Items submitted for publication in The Bugle should be sent to fortblissbugle@gmail.com, or sent to Fort Bliss, Texas 79916, by noon on Friday before issue. All submissions become Army property and should be typed, double-spaced with the author’s name, signature, and mailing address. Photos should have information attached describing photo and have photographer’s full name. The editor reserves the right to reject or edit all submissions or advertising that do not conform to The Bugle’s journalistic standards. All photos are U.S. Army unless otherwise designated. The Bugle’s classified ad page is a free service reserved for active duty personnel, military retirees, military family members and DAC’s only. Because there is no fee, the only advertisements permitted to be published on this page are ads that cannot be considered commercial ventures. Ads must be written on the standard form published from time to time, or located at Bldg. 15. As classified ads are personal in nature, The Bugle cannot publish ads received through “Shotgun” mail or by fax. The Bugle is a registered trademark in the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office issued Jan. 12, 1988, #1472244. The Bugle is published by the commanding general of Fort Bliss through The Laven Group, LLC, 5959 Gateway Blvd. West, Ste. 450, El Paso, Tx. 79925 • 772-0934, fax; 772-1594, email: susan@lavenpublishing.com. Check out the online version of The Bugle at http://fortblissbugle.com. Click on the e-Edition tab to view the entire newspaper electronically. For Bugle advertising information, call the Laven Publishing Group at 915-772-0934. For rates and mechanical information, visit http://lavenpublishing.com and click on the advertise tab.