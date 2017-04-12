My GECU

WBAMC dedicates area to military legend

Members of the Sgt. Audie L. Murphy Club, Sgt. Maj. of the Army William O. Woolridge Chapter, unveil a placard dedicating one of William Beaumont Army Medical Center’s most popular meeting spaces as the Sgt. Audie L. Murphy Conference Room March 31. Photo by Marcy Sanchez, WBAMC Public Affairs.

Members of the Sgt. Audie L. Murphy Club, Sgt. Maj. of the Army William O. Woolridge Chapter, unveil a placard dedicating one of William Beaumont Army Medical Center’s most popular meeting spaces as the Sgt. Audie L. Murphy Conference Room March 31. Photo by Marcy Sanchez, WBAMC Public Affairs.

By Marcy Sanchez, WBAMC Public Affairs:

(El Paso, Texas, April. 13, 2017) A holiday toy and coat drive for foster children, multiple wreath and flag placements for veterans interred at the Fort Bliss National Cemetery and volunteering for local school and unit functions – these are just a few of the functions members of the Sgt. Audie L. Murphy Club, Sgt. Maj. of the Army William O. Woolridge Chapter, have undertaken over the past year.

In recognition of their contributions to the community, William Beaumont Army Medical Center officials dedicated one of the hospital’s most popular meeting areas as the Sgt. Audie L. Murphy Conference Room March 31.041317unitnews7_2

The conference room is located in a high-traffic area in the hospital and now prominently displays its title overhead with a portrait of its namesake outside.

“It means a lot to have the conference room dedicated to Murphy,” said Sgt. 1st Class Julian Chaparro, president of the WBAMC SAMC chapter. “The dedication adds more value to the club.”

Murphy, one of the most decorated service members in U.S. military history, enlisted in the Army at a young age and participated in major campaigns across Europe during World War II. His actions earned him various medals for valor, including the Medal of Honor.

According to the club’s website, Soldiers in 1986 formed various SAMCs for enlisted noncommissioned officers who exemplified leadership characterized by personal concern for the needs, training, development and welfare of Soldiers and concern for their families. In addition to the moral and ethical requirements for membership, Soldiers must also be nominated and have a rank of corporal through sergeant first class, pass local and regional oral boards, written exams and score high on a physical fitness test.

“SAMC is a means of recognizing those NCOs who have contributed significantly to the development of a professional NCO Corps and a combat ready Army,” Chaparro said. “Most chapters have a clubhouse, but we opted for a conference room that we could reserve for our use yet not take away from the hospital.”

041317unitnews7_3While WBAMC has had a SAMC chapter at the hospital since at least 2002, it wasn’t until last year that the club christened the chapter to distinguish it from others in the region. William O. Woolridge, the first-ever Sergeant Major of the Army, spent a great deal of his life developing NCOs professionally, paving the way for future career development institutions such as the U.S. Army Sergeants Major Academy at Fort Bliss. In 2012, 89-year-old Woolridge passed away at WBAMC.

“We needed to continue in the direction (the chapter’s naming) set us on and put the (SAMC) name on something,” Chaparro said. “We were overwhelmed with excitement (after dedicating the conference room to Murphy). We knew we had to make it special. I hope that’s what we did.”

Share

Short URL: http://fortblissbugle.com/?p=41161

Posted by on Apr 12 2017. Filed under Unit News. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0. Both comments and pings are currently closed.

Comments are closed

Advertisement EPCC Advertisement St. Marks Church Advertisement Las Cruces Country Music Festival Advertisement Call Now to Advertise

Recent Entries

Featured Links

Search Archive

Search by Date
Search by Category
Search with Google
Advertisement Western Tech
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Log in | Designed by Gabfire themes | The Bugle and The Bugle Online are published by Laven Publishing each Thursday.
The Bugle is an unofficial publication authorized by AR 360-1 and printed each Thursday in the interest of the Fort Bliss and El Paso, Texas, communities. It is the only publication allowed to be distributed on Fort Bliss property. The contents of The Bugle are not necessarily the views of, or endorsed by, the U.S. Government, the Department of Defense, the U.S. Army, or The Laven Group, LLC. The appearance of advertising in The Bugle does not constitute endorsement of the products or services advertised. Any article or service advertised in The Bugle will be made available for purchase, use or patronage without regard to any non-merit factor of consumers. If a violation or rejection of this equal opportunity policy by an advertiser is confirmed, advertising from that source will be discontinued until the violation is corrected. The Bugle has a circulation of 15,000 copies. Editorial content is prepared, edited and provided by the Public Affairs Office of Fort Bliss, Bldg. 15, (915) 568-4088 or fax (915) 568-3749. Items submitted for publication in The Bugle should be sent to fortblissbugle@gmail.com, or sent to Fort Bliss, Texas 79916, by noon on Friday before issue. All submissions become Army property and should be typed, double-spaced with the author’s name, signature, and mailing address. Photos should have information attached describing photo and have photographer’s full name. The editor reserves the right to reject or edit all submissions or advertising that do not conform to The Bugle’s journalistic standards. All photos are U.S. Army unless otherwise designated. The Bugle’s classified ad page is a free service reserved for active duty personnel, military retirees, military family members and DAC’s only. Because there is no fee, the only advertisements permitted to be published on this page are ads that cannot be considered commercial ventures. Ads must be written on the standard form published from time to time, or located at Bldg. 15. As classified ads are personal in nature, The Bugle cannot publish ads received through “Shotgun” mail or by fax. The Bugle is a registered trademark in the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office issued Jan. 12, 1988, #1472244. The Bugle is published by the commanding general of Fort Bliss through The Laven Group, LLC, 5959 Gateway Blvd. West, Ste. 450, El Paso, Tx. 79925 • 772-0934, fax; 772-1594, email: susan@lavenpublishing.com. Check out the online version of The Bugle at http://fortblissbugle.com. Click on the e-Edition tab to view the entire newspaper electronically. For Bugle advertising information, call the Laven Publishing Group at 915-772-0934. For rates and mechanical information, visit http://lavenpublishing.com and click on the advertise tab.