USASMA students try out OPAT’ physical requirements

By Abigail Meyer, Fort Bliss Bugle Staff:

(El Paso, Texas, Feb. 2, 2017) To understand Soldiers, leaders need to know where they’re coming from. Students at the U.S. Army Sergeants Major Academy learned what new Soldiers joining the Army, and those who are changing military occupational specialties, have to do to make it in.

“What we wanted to do, is the Army as a whole did not have a physical entry requirement,” said Sgt. Maj. Kevin Artis, Army Center for Initial Military Training, Army Training and Doctrine Command. “We had the ASVAB (Armed Services Vocational Aptitude Battery), (to measure) the mental and how smart you are, but we didn’t have anything physically, a physical entrance exam for the Soldiers so we can match the Soldier’s capabilities with a specific job.”

Representatives from the Army Center for Initial Military Training came to Logan Heights Gym here to demonstrate the new Occupational Physical Assessment Test Jan. 25. The Army began administering the OPAT on Jan. 3.

“It’s not based on age or sex; it’s based on standard. If you meet the standard, you can go in that job,” Artis said. “If you don’t meet the standard, then that job may not be for you or you have to go back and do some more physical training, build yourself up and then go attempt to get in that field again.”

They didn’t just brief the USASMA students. They had them run through the categories to see exactly what it’s like.

“We expect that since they’re going to be the senior leaders of the Army that they see what their Soldiers go through, what their Soldiers went through,” Artis said. “Every Soldier that they get will have been through this. They can also use this for their own physical fitness session.”

The test serves as a way to create a standardization of abilities for each military occupational specialty. If a future Soldier wants to go infantry, he or she will have to perform better on the OPAT. The assessment has four individual tests – a standing long jump, seated power throw, strength deadlift and an interval aerobic run.

“The exercises are the same for all categories, you just have to get a certain score for that category and all the jobs fall under that category,” Artis said. “For example, you have the heavy category and that’s infantry, so infantry, combat arms type MOS, but if you want to be a 42A, human resources, now that’s probably in the moderate category.”

There are four physical demand categories that all jobs fall under. The future sergeants major gamely went through the different exercises. Master Sgt. Ryan Sattelberg said he can see how the test will help.

“To me, it’s on point for what we would expect for someone just coming into the Army because it gives you an understanding of exactly where they are fundamentally with their strength and agility,” Sattelberg said.

Representatives from the Army Center for Initial Military Training were here for about a week to provide the OPAT demonstration. For more information on what the OPAT entails, visit http://tradocnews.org/tag/opat/.