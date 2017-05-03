My GECU

USASMA editor publishes first novel, ‘A Season to Dance’

Patricia Beal, editor for the Directorate of Training at the U.S. Army Sergeants Major Academy here, holds a copy of her freshly published first novel “A Season to Dance” at her desk April 28. Photo by Wendy Brown, Fort Bliss Bugle Managing Editor.

By Staff Sgt. Ricardo J. Branch, Fort Bliss Garrison Public Affairs:

(El Paso, Texas, May. 4, 2017) “If you don’t give up, it’s probably going to happen (getting published),” said Patricia Beal, editor for the Directorate of Training at the U.S. Army Sergeants Major Academy here. “Every time people go to a writer’s conference, they say to look to your left and right because someone there will give up their dream.”

Working in her small office at USASMA, it’s not hard to imagine she’s an experienced writer, as testament to her job as an editor; however, she’s also a published author with her first book called, “A Season to Dance.”

“It’s a wrenching love story of a small town professional ballerina who dreams of dancing at the Met in New York,” said Beal about her novel. “It’s been a labor of love 30 years in the making.”

Beal, 45, from Porto Alegre, Brazil, dreamed of one day writing her own novel as a young teenager, stumbling upon her own inspiration from the book, “The Alchemist,” by Paulo Coelho.

“I enjoyed his story so much, I knew that I wanted to write my own book,” she said.

Her long journey of novel publication saw her take many steps toward writing, beginning with an assignment as an editor for her school paper.

“I was the news editor for my college newspaper,” Beal said. “I mostly managed other people and helped them produce their stories … I didn’t really have the creative spark toward writing my novel until much later.”

The spark hit her when she was in Fort Benning, Georgia, and began to craft the tale, which took over a year to complete from start to finish.

“Even when I didn’t believe in God, early in the journey, I know that he believed in me,” she said. “He was there all along, so the journey has been great. It’s like going to the moon with my dad.”

Her faith helped reinvigorate the writing process after receiving some not too great feedback in the submission process.

“When I finished the book, I was really happy to be done with the journey; however, it wasn’t getting picked up anywhere,” she said. “There was one week it got rejected in three different continents.”

It was during this time that Patricia and her husband moved to El Paso for her husband’s retirement, and the process of rewriting her novel began to take off.

“I was sitting in Starbucks, rewriting the book, chapter by chapter, and two of my friends from church came in and saw me there,” she said.

Those two friends (Savannah Odom and Sofia Green), struck up a conversation with Beal and were intrigued with their friend’s hidden talent and wanted to help in the rewrite process.

“It wasn’t until running into Patricia at Starbucks that we learned she was writing a book,” Odom said. “I knew we had common interests in ballet and learned the book was about a ballerina. I was all into it … since it was raw I felt like I was learning a secret.”

Beal was hesitant to share her raw material, but after some prodding, started sharing the story in her circle of friends.

“We were totally interested in the process, and since it was something I was interested in, I wanted to read it,” Odom said. “I remember that day she was like ‘Well … are you sure you want to read it?’ We were excited since to be involved since it was unpublished.”

The friends quickly joined the effort to get the novel “A Season to Dance” complete and ready to be published.

“She was already in the process of rewriting the chapters and would bring us fresh chapters as she completed them,” Odom said. “She’d come to church and bring chapters to all her friends. I started to feel bad because she was using so much ink for us to read it.”

Beal said she happened to receive her first paperback copy of the book on World Book Day, April 23, and she was so thrilled to have a copy she kept it on her lap as she worked at USASMA the next day.

“I came to work and I could not bring myself to separate from the book,” Beal said. “So I’m working, editing away, and I have the book on my lap, and when I realize that the weight on my lap was from the book, I just burst into tears … This is real. This is heavy on my lap. It’s really a book.”

“A Season to Dance” is available for sale online, and Patricia plans to hold a book launch event at 2 p.m. May 13 at the Hillcrest Baptist Church Gym, 4710 Hercules Ave., El Paso.

