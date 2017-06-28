USASMA Class 67 graduates: SMA Dailey, CSM Davenport on stage for awards, diplomas

By David Crozier, USASMA Command Communications:

(El Paso, Texas, June. 29, 2017) The U.S. Army Sergeants Major Academy celebrated the accomplishments of the 565 students of Sergeants Major Course Class 67, Friday, in ceremonies at the Abundant Living Faith Center in El Paso. Class 67 had 49 international students from 39 different countries within its ranks, as well as members of the U.S. Marine Corps, Air Force and Coast Guard.

Command Sgt. Maj. Dennis Defreese, commandant, USASMA, Sergeant Major of the Army Dan Dailey and Command Sgt. Maj. David Davenport, command sergeant major, Training and Doctrine Command, and former command sergeant major, 1st Armored Division and Fort Bliss, helped hand out the awards and diplomas.

Defreese welcomed the special guests and thanked all for attending. He especially thanked the El Paso community for all their support and the cadre, staff and faculty of USASMA.

“We have made the Sergeants Major Course significantly more challenging in the last few years. All of you older sergeants major have no idea how difficult and different this course is from the one you went to,” Defreese said. “Despite that, for the second year in a row, we did not have a single academic failure.”

Upon concluding his remarks, Defreese introduced Warrant Officer G. J. Haughton, the Army Sergeant Major of the British Army, as the keynote speaker.

“Many armies have used this academy as an example of excellence and have developed their own type of organizations to best suit their soldiers and noncommissioned officers of the future,” Haughton said. “I have no doubt that many graduates of USASMA were the driving force of the current ongoing world-wide NCO development.”

Haughton congratulated the graduates on their accomplishments and said because of their attendance, “You will be better leaders, but more importantly better human beings, which is good because we need your leadership now more than ever.”

Haughton told the graduates he did not want to patronize them or offer advice, but said he wanted to offer some thoughts they could use or not and began with a quote from Sidney Gerry, a famous British military leader and a recipient of the Military Cross.

“When you have been in the company of a true leader, you will feel uplifted. In their presence you will feel safe,” he said. “You will see that they are trustworthy, that they exude optimism and that they create stability. Leadership is essentially an exercise in unselfishness.”

“Remember you are the rock that your soldiers will cling to in the turbulence of the seas,” Haughton said.

In his list of thoughts, Haughton said fitness should be at the heart of everything they do and they should meet the fitness standard they require of others. They must demand and display high performance. Sergeants major “must do as we ought and not as we want, all the time,” he said.

Haughton said the graduates should empower their soldiers, give them a chance to excel and not discipline honest mistakes, but encourage the soldier to learn to not repeat it. He added that “we” are no better a person than any of those under “our” command.

“Treat your soldiers they way you would want to be treated yourself and ensure you try your hardest to find the good in everybody,” he said. “Never thrive on other people’s misfortune. Everybody under your command should feel valued.”

Haughton concluded, “Our soldiers watch our every move, even when we think they are not looking. We must live by our own army’s values. Remember, if your soldiers want to be like you then you are probably doing something right. If any of them don’t, then you are probably doing something wrong … Show humility. You must allow (your soldiers) to laugh and you must take time to laugh alongside them.”

USASMA is responsible for developing, maintaining, teaching, and distributing five levels of Enlisted Professional Military Education – introductory, primary, intermediate, senior and executive. Each level best prepares the soldier to fight and win in a complex world as adaptive and agile leaders and trusted professionals of Force 2025.

The Army’s culminating enlisted professional military education is the Sergeants Major Course, which provides tools to develop critical reasoning, creative thinking and decision-making skills. The course also teaches students to enhance their character, self-expression and strengthen teamwork abilities.

When it comes to problem solving, the course assists in the development of logical, practical and original reasoning abilities, and students analyze problems based on available information, arrive at logical solutions and decisions with reasonable speed, communicate reasoning and decisions orally and in writing and supervise to ensure proper execution.

The course, which includes 1,484.7 instructional hours, stresses intellectual honesty, integrity and professional values and standards. There is a 10-month resident program of instruction conducted once a year at the academy, but it is also offered as a nonresident course, which culminates with two weeks of resident instruction at the academy.