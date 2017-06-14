My GECU

US and Bosnians partner to save lives

Medics from the 1st Armored Division Resolute Sustainment Brigade conduct a combat lifesaver refresher training for soldiers from the Army of the Republic of Bosnia and Herzegovina at Bagram Airfield, Afghanistan, June 9. Photo by Master Sgt. Shelia L. Cooper, 1st AD RSS Bde.

By Master Sgt. Shelia L. Cooper, 1st Armored Division Resolute Support Sustainment Brigade:

BAGRAM AIRFIELD, AFGHANISTAN – Medics from the 1st Armored Division Resolute Support Sustainment Brigade conducted a Combat Lifesaver refresher course for soldiers from the Army of the Republic of Bosnia and Herzegovina at Bagram Airfield, Afghanistan, June 9.

CLS training is one of the most important culminating training events for Soldiers, not only throughout the U.S. Army, but for Soldiers all over the world. CLS training teaches nonmedical Soldiers to conduct lifesaving self-aid and buddy-aid prior to receiving medical treatment.

“CLS is a necessary first responder course that all non-medical and coalition personnel need to know,” said Sgt. 1st Class Christopher Hennessee, medical operations noncommissioned officer in charge, 1st AD RSSB. “The course provides personnel with a basic understanding of first aid/buddy aid.”

CLS training and refresher training has proven extremely effective in treating Soldiers, coalition forces, civilians and locals who may receive injuries while serving in a deployed environment and on the battlefield.

“It is important because in a real life situation I want my soldiers to know how to react in those type of situations,” said Capt. Fehim Djelilovic, platoon commander of the Army of the Republic of Bosnia and Herzegovina. “It is important because in those first moments you can save a life.”

From officer to enlisted, each soldier in the class received detailed information on the life saving techniques.

“This allows us to help our comrades,” said Pfc. Jasmin Music, a medic in the Army of the Republic of Bosnia and Herzegovina. “Since I am a medic in my unit, I know about 90 percent of this, but we have guys that do not know first aid.”

Although most of the Bosnian soldiers received this training, building camaraderie and a partnership between the two armies helps spread the knowledge of first aid amongst troops in Afghanistan.

“Training with coalition forces is important so that we are on the same page whenever we take casualties,” Hennessee said. “Coalition forces often are the first responders, and need to know what is going on (in case there are injuries).”

Being in a deployed environment can prove challenging when trying to hone skills, but the medics of the 1st AD RSSB make it their mission to train as many Soldiers as possible each month.

“We conduct this training during deployment on numerous occasions,” Hennessee said. “We try to conduct it monthly, but we will also work outside of that schedule too.”

With this refresher training on hand, the Bosnian soldiers find it a valuable source of information.

“Your noncommissioned officers are very knowledgeable and experienced and they know how to interact with our soldiers,” Music said. “We understood everything that he said, and it is our privilege to be here. It is good to cooperate with them.”

Although Soldiers only use this training when someone is injured, it is important to ensure these skills are maintained.

“We had this training in Bosnia for five days and it was similar,” Djelilvic said. “Refresher training is important because if you do not do this all the time, you forget. For some of our soldiers this is their first time conducting the training, so it is very important for them. For some of us this is our third or fourth time conducting the training.”

During the training, the Bosinan soldiers practiced applying tourniquets and nasopharyngeal airways on each other, which ensured the soldiers were able to correctly place each tourniquet quickly with enough pressure to stop bleeding and to open the airway if it happened to be obstructed.

“We do not use NPAs, but almost everything is similar, like tourniquets and the first aid bandages,” Music said.

Since this battlefield consists of more than just U.S. forces, it is important for coalition partners and U.S. Soldiers to understand how each other operate, so in case of an emergency, each entity can work together collectively.

“This training makes me proud and we are professionals,” Music said. “If an American became a casualty, I would do my best to help them by using the knowledge the U.S. medics have provided and the knowledge we have to help that person. No matter who it is, American forces, coalition forces, or the civilian force, because a person is a person, and if they are injured I will help.”

