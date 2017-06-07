Unit takes over at Bagram: ‘Muleskinners’ take mission from ‘Wagonmasters’

By Sgt. Christopher Schmiett, 1st AD RSSB Public Affairs:

BAGRAM AIRFIELD, Afghanistan – The 1st Armored Division Resolute Support Sustainment Brigade took over the logistics and sustainment mission from 1st Cavalry Division Resolute Support Sustainment Brigade during a transfer of authority ceremony here May 29.

The ceremony symbolized the official end of the mission for the 1st Cav. Div. RSSB with the casing of their brigade colors and uncasing of the 1st AD RSSB colors. This marks the beginning of the 1st AD RSSB mission of providing logistical and sustainment support and operations, to include fuel, ammunition, food, supplies and mail in their (1st AD RSSB) area of operations.

“(Task Force) Muleskinners we are ready,” said Col. Michael Lalor, commander of the 1st AD RSSB. “It’s our time. We look forward to leading this brigade, its Soldiers, and being part of the Resolute Support mission. Together we will help write the next chapter here, supporting security force development and counter-terrorism operations here in Afghanistan.”

Lalor also thanked the outgoing command team, leaders and Soldiers for all their hard work and dedication – for not only their dedication to their country, but also for their hard work to help make Afghanistan a prosperous nation.

“This is a great morning where we have an opportunity to take a moment and recognize the tremendous accomplishments of the TF Wagonmasters over the last nine months in support of the Resolute Support and Freedom’s Sentinel missions here in Afghanistan,” Lalor said. “TF Wagonmasters has made a true difference in a challenging and dynamic environment, providing: responsive and anticipatory sustainment; retrograding and reorganizing the Combined Joint Operations Area to provide options to commanders; enabling counter-corruption efforts and raising the skill levels of both coalition and Afghan sustainers, all while shaping the future operational environment across the country.”

The TF Wagonmasters made possible the TF Muleskinners’ smooth return to Afghanistan after only being home for less than two years.

“True professionals,” Lalor said. “TF Wagonmasters has worked tirelessly to assist the Muleskinners in preparing us for the challenges ahead. As we embark on our mission to maintain momentum, build on their great work and keep the ball moving ever forward.”

For some of the TF Muleskinners team, this is their first time deploying to this theater of operation, and they are ready and eager to contribute to making this a successful mission.

Pfc. Dylan Cassidy, an information technology specialist assigned to the 1st AD RSSB, said this was his first deployment, and the fast pace in his working environment will require him to grow his knowledge base.

He is eager for the new challenges that may arise every day and he has full confidence in the command team, Cassidy said.

With the command team and Soldiers mentally and physically ready to begin their mission on Memorial Day, the TF Wagonmasters are ready to reunite with their families and loved ones.

The day was filled with excitement as the TF Wagonmasters ended their mission, and they will soon be home. In addition, there was an air of solemn remembrance for those Wagonmasters who made the ultimate sacrifice during their nine-month tour.

“TF Wagonmasters have executed this mission brilliantly, and with great sacrifice to their Soldiers and families,” Lalor said. “On this Memorial Day, the Muleskinners recognize those Soldiers and teammates who gave all. We will not forget.”

Lalor ended his speech with a message for all of the Soldiers of the RSSB.

“It’s time to chop the wood in front of us and work the problem. Iron Support! First Team!” Lalor said.