Transition team ready to assist Soldiers’ career moves

By Abigail Meyer, Fort Bliss Bugle Staff:

(El Paso, Texas, Feb. 2, 2017) At some point, every Soldier is going to leave the Army. Whether it’s after an initial contract, or after 30 years, they’ll take off the uniform and become a “civilian.” The Fort Bliss Soldier For Life-Transition Assistance Program aims to make the transition as smooth as possible.

For Doug Piltz, transition services manager, SFL-TAP, his goal is simple.

“My goal is for every Soldier, when they get out, to have a job,” Piltz said.

Separating Soldiers should register for SFL-TAP about 18 months before their final day in the Army. Retiring Soldiers can start the program 24 months out. For deployed Soldiers, or those about to deploy, there are online versions of the courses.

“When they deploy, they can access the virtual site and also do all the courses online and get credit for them when they come back,” Piltz said. “When they come back, we can actually set up if they want to go back to the five-day workshop to get them back in the flow.”

Many SFL-TAPs now have partners with career skills programs, where Soldiers can learn a new job while still on active duty.

“With our CSPs, our job placement rate is almost 100 percent,” said Rhiannon Jackson, a transition services specialist, SFL-TAP. “Our goal here in the next year is to have 10 CSPs here. Right now we have four locked in and about six or more coming.”

Spc. Tanay Duggal is finishing up his contract with the Army and looking at his next steps, hopefully landing a job in the aviation field.

“This program is really helping me out, showing me things I wasn’t aware of as far as the job market goes and the resources,” Duggal said. “The present class we’re having is on transitioning to a civilian career and addressing a variety of different topics on how the work environment would be, how to interact with people, how to interact with potential new employers, networking (and) all those things. I’m definitely getting a lot out of it.”

The program is mandatory for all Soldiers leaving the Army and consists of comprehensive three-day workshops focusing on job markets, interviewing techniques and career decision-making. Soldiers also learn about budgeting and finance. Piltz said Soldiers get out what they put into the program.

“If a Soldier markets themself, we’ll get them to that point. The Soldiers are going to get a job,” Piltz said. “Every Soldier will get a job if they want a job. I’m getting so many employers calling me and saying, we want veterans, we want retirees.”

Duggal echoed that mindset and encouraged fellow Soldiers to take the courses seriously.

“In the past, some people think this class is just something they have to get through, but if you’re paying attention to what’s being taught and follow the timelines that they give out, there’s no reason why people shouldn’t get an excellent job in the future,” Duggal said.

Don’t wait too long. The earlier a Soldier starts, the better prepared they are for life as a civilian. Be sure to check out the two-day Transition Summit coming up March 22-23 at the Centennial Banquet and Conference Center here. To contact Fort Bliss SFL-TAP, email them at usarmy.bliss.imcom-central.mbx.sfl-tap@mail.mil.