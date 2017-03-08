My GECU

Through the NCO arches pass these leaders: 35th ADA, 51st Fighter Wing host joint induction ceremony

Command Sgt. Maj. Rick Merritt, second from right, command sergeant major, Eighth Army, receives a token of appreciation from Command Sgt. Maj. Eric McCray, 35th Air Defense Artillery Brigade, right, Chief Master Sgt. Alexander Del Valle, 51st Fighter Wing, left, and Republic of Korea Sgt. Maj. Byung-Joon Moon, far left, assigned to the 6th Bn., 52nd ADA Regt., 35th ADA Bde., for serving as the guest speaker during the joint NCO induction ceremony Feb. 16 at Osan Air Base. Photos by Air Force Staff Sgt. Vince Caputo, 51st Fighter Wing.

By Capt. Jonathon A. Daniell, 35th Air Defense Artillery Brigade Public Affairs:

(El Paso, Texas, Mar. 9 , 2017) OSAN AIR BASE, Republic of Korea – The 35th Air Defense Artillery Brigade and 51st Fighter Wing hosted a joint noncommissioned officer induction ceremony Feb. 16 at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea.

Command Sgt. Maj. Rick Merritt, command sergeant major, Eighth Army, served as the guest speaker and shared personal stories and leadership tips for the group of proud NCOs.

Merritt painted a vignette of himself as a junior Soldier, meticulously preparing his combat helmet over a weekend for a Monday morning inspection. Submitting to the audience that if his leadership didn’t inspect his helmet, he would’ve been disappointed. He acknowledged he took a great deal of pride and satisfaction in his preparing his equipment.

“Expect what you inspect,” Merritt said, and it is a duty he charged each NCO to uphold. A mission of holding Soldiers and Airmen accountable.

Soldiers, Korean augmentees to the U.S. Army and Airmen assigned to 35th ADA Bde. and the 51st Fighter Wing, respectively, stand during a joint noncommissioned officer ceremony Feb. 16 at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea.

The ceremony recognized 35 Soldiers, 19 Airmen and 15 Korean augmentees to the U.S. Army. Each one passed through the NCO arch, signifying their entry into the storied noncommissioned officer corps.

Service members packed the enlisted club to support their fellow Soldiers, Airmen and KATUSAs. It didn’t take long for the auditorium to reach standing room only, and groups of onlookers stood three to four waves deep beyond the railing that lines the tiered floor.

For some in the group, the event was extra special.

“Being inducted means I truly am a sergeant now,” said Sgt. Min Gyu Choi, assigned to the 6th Bn., 52nd ADA Regt., 35th ADA Bde. “By going through that gate, I was officially recognized as a leader, and I learned I have higher standards to live up to.”

Command Sgt. Maj. Eric McCray, command sergeant major, 35th ADA Bde., came up with the idea for the ceremony.

Upon assuming his duty as the senior enlisted advisor to the Dragon Brigade, hosting an NCO induction ceremony was something McCray wanted to do for the Soldiers. However, the high operational tempo of the brigade made white space sparse, said Sgt. Maj. Gene Harding, assigned to the 35th ADA Bde.

According to Harding, senior NCO in charge of the ceremony, they picked a date on the calendar, and after multiple discussions with McCray, it went from an Army centric event to a joint ceremony.

While there is no set date for the next ceremony, the success and positive feedback suggests there will be more in the future.

“At the end of the day, it’s all about recognizing the Soldiers, Airmen and KATUSAs,” Harding said. “That’s what we did today, we recognized.

