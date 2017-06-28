The sweet taste of victory: Area 1A DFAC wins Connelly field competition

By Sgt. Kelsey L. Miller, 1st BCT, 1st AD, Public Affairs:

(El Paso, Texas, June. 29, 2017) There are few things sweeter than the taste of victory. At least that is what Soldiers assigned to Area 1A Dining Facility, 1st Brigade Combat Team, 1st Armored Division, thought after competing and securing the Phillip A. Connelly Field Competition victory here June 12.

The journey started with the installation-level field competition held earlier this year, in which leadership evaluated the team here. After that victory, they prepared for the III Corps level held at the beginning of May, in which III Corps food service leadership evaluated the team. The III Corps evaluators went on to three other installations and just announced the results.

The competition normally takes months to prepare for, but these competitors prepared and performed in only six days, said Sgt. 1st Class Cornelius Harris, the noncommissioned officer in charge of the competition. About a dozen Soldiers assigned to the brigade competed.

They were trained on all of the equipment, their jobs and especially on the field portion of the competition. They did a great job, he said.

The areas evaluated included administration, field sanitation, appearance, command support, kitchen site set-up, food preparation and quality.

“I learned a lot from this competition,” said Pfc. Silaumea Turituri, a culinary specialist and competitor. “When we go to the field we cook straight from what we know. For this competition, we made different kinds of meals. We added new menu items.”

A large part of the competition was creating unique food options Soldiers can create and serve in the field using only the supplies and utensils included in a field kitchen. The culinary specialists who competed had to learn to make the food items the NCOIC chose.

“When you are in the dining facility you learn something basic,” said Spc. Calrin Xavier, a culinary specialist and competitor. “When you go out there and compete, you learn all new skills. You learn things that you’ve never imagined about your job.”

Phillip A. Connelly, after whom the competition is named, became a leader in food service management by working diligently throughout his life to promote professionalism in food service. He has catered to both the civilian and military, and because of this, he has bridged the divide between the two sides. Now both have goals in education and training, career development and job opportunities.

“The best part of this competition was presenting the meal and setting up the line, said Spc. Le Carter, a culinary specialist and competitor. “It’s a good feeling when you know you’ve done your part and you get to see people’s reactions if they like the food and our performance.”

“The competition is a great tool to teach, coach and mentor in a way that enhances the readiness of the Soldiers in the brigade,” Harris said. “It gives them the knowledge needed to take back to their peers, so now they are charged with teaching others. With the knowledge they have gained from this, they can enhance the meals for the Soldiers, which will increase morale.”