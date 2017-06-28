My GECU

The sweet taste of victory: Area 1A DFAC wins Connelly field competition

Spc. Le Carter, right, douses chicken breasts in a seasoned sauce as he prepares to finalize his portion of the meal during the III Corps Phillip A. Connelly Field Competition here May 3. Photos by Sgt. Kelsey L. Miller, 1st BCT, 1st AD Public Affairs.

Spc. Le Carter, right, douses chicken breasts in a seasoned sauce as he prepares to finalize his portion of the meal during the III Corps Phillip A. Connelly Field Competition here May 3. Photos by Sgt. Kelsey L. Miller, 1st BCT, 1st AD Public Affairs.

By Sgt. Kelsey L. Miller, 1st BCT, 1st AD, Public Affairs:

(El Paso, Texas, June. 29, 2017) There are few things sweeter than the taste of victory. At least that is what Soldiers assigned to Area 1A Dining Facility, 1st Brigade Combat Team, 1st Armored Division, thought after competing and securing the Phillip A. Connelly Field Competition victory here June 12.

The journey started with the installation-level field competition held earlier this year, in which leadership evaluated the team here. After that victory, they prepared for the III Corps level held at the beginning of May, in which III Corps food service leadership evaluated the team. The III Corps evaluators went on to three other installations and just announced the results.

Pfc. Silaumea Turituri works on perfecting her portion of the meal during the III Corps Phillip A. Connelly Field Competition here May 3. The culinary specialists assigned to the Area 1A dining facility secured the victory after competing against three other installations.

Pfc. Silaumea Turituri works on perfecting her portion of the meal during the III Corps Phillip A. Connelly Field Competition here May 3. The culinary specialists assigned to the Area 1A dining facility secured the victory after competing against three other installations.

The competition normally takes months to prepare for, but these competitors prepared and performed in only six days, said Sgt. 1st Class Cornelius Harris, the noncommissioned officer in charge of the competition. About a dozen Soldiers assigned to the brigade competed.

They were trained on all of the equipment, their jobs and especially on the field portion of the competition. They did a great job, he said.

The areas evaluated included administration, field sanitation, appearance, command support, kitchen site set-up, food preparation and quality.

“I learned a lot from this competition,” said Pfc. Silaumea Turituri, a culinary specialist and competitor. “When we go to the field we cook straight from what we know. For this competition, we made different kinds of meals. We added new menu items.”

A large part of the competition was creating unique food options Soldiers can create and serve in the field using only the supplies and utensils included in a field kitchen. The culinary specialists who competed had to learn to make the food items the NCOIC chose.

“When you are in the dining facility you learn something basic,” said Spc. Calrin Xavier, a culinary specialist and competitor. “When you go out there and compete, you learn all new skills. You learn things that you’ve never imagined about your job.”

Phillip A. Connelly, after whom the competition is named, became a leader in food service management by working diligently throughout his life to promote professionalism in food service. He has catered to both the civilian and military, and because of this, he has bridged the divide between the two sides. Now both have goals in education and training, career development and job opportunities.

“The best part of this competition was presenting the meal and setting up the line, said Spc. Le Carter, a culinary specialist and competitor. “It’s a good feeling when you know you’ve done your part and you get to see people’s reactions if they like the food and our performance.”

“The competition is a great tool to teach, coach and mentor in a way that enhances the readiness of the Soldiers in the brigade,” Harris said. “It gives them the knowledge needed to take back to their peers, so now they are charged with teaching others. With the knowledge they have gained from this, they can enhance the meals for the Soldiers, which will increase morale.”

Share

Short URL: http://fortblissbugle.com/?p=42025

Posted by on Jun 28 2017. Filed under Unit News. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0. Both comments and pings are currently closed.

Comments are closed

Advertisement Harvest Christian Center Advertisement Wells Fargo Advertisement Great Clips Advertisement Call Now to Advertise

Recent Entries

Featured Links

Search Archive

Search by Date
Search by Category
Search with Google
Advertisement Western Tech
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Log in | Designed by Gabfire themes | The Bugle and The Bugle Online are published by Laven Publishing each Thursday.
The Bugle is an unofficial publication authorized by AR 360-1 and printed each Thursday in the interest of the Fort Bliss and El Paso, Texas, communities. It is the only publication allowed to be distributed on Fort Bliss property. The contents of The Bugle are not necessarily the views of, or endorsed by, the U.S. Government, the Department of Defense, the U.S. Army, or The Laven Group, LLC. The appearance of advertising in The Bugle does not constitute endorsement of the products or services advertised. Any article or service advertised in The Bugle will be made available for purchase, use or patronage without regard to any non-merit factor of consumers. If a violation or rejection of this equal opportunity policy by an advertiser is confirmed, advertising from that source will be discontinued until the violation is corrected. The Bugle has a circulation of 15,000 copies. Editorial content is prepared, edited and provided by the Public Affairs Office of Fort Bliss, Bldg. 15, (915) 568-4088 or fax (915) 568-3749. Items submitted for publication in The Bugle should be sent to fortblissbugle@gmail.com, or sent to Fort Bliss, Texas 79916, by noon on Friday before issue. All submissions become Army property and should be typed, double-spaced with the author’s name, signature, and mailing address. Photos should have information attached describing photo and have photographer’s full name. The editor reserves the right to reject or edit all submissions or advertising that do not conform to The Bugle’s journalistic standards. All photos are U.S. Army unless otherwise designated. The Bugle’s classified ad page is a free service reserved for active duty personnel, military retirees, military family members and DAC’s only. Because there is no fee, the only advertisements permitted to be published on this page are ads that cannot be considered commercial ventures. Ads must be written on the standard form published from time to time, or located at Bldg. 15. As classified ads are personal in nature, The Bugle cannot publish ads received through “Shotgun” mail or by fax. The Bugle is a registered trademark in the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office issued Jan. 12, 1988, #1472244. The Bugle is published by the commanding general of Fort Bliss through The Laven Group, LLC, 7717 Lockheed Drive, Suite A, El Paso, Texas 79925 • 772-0934, fax; 772-1594, email: susan@lavenpublishing.com. Check out the online version of The Bugle at http://fortblissbugle.com. Click on the e-Edition tab to view the entire newspaper electronically. For Bugle advertising information, call the Laven Publishing Group at 915-772-0934. For rates and mechanical information, visit http://lavenpublishing.com and click on the advertise tab.