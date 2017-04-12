The importance of estate planning

By Jennafer Tallant, Fort Bliss Legal Assistance Office:

(El Paso, Texas, April. 13, 2017) Legal assistance clients, even those with children and real estate, often say they do not need an estate plan, or that they trust X will handle everything according to their wishes. Allow this attorney to provide a cautionary tale of woe. Recently, an elderly woman named Sophia passed. Throughout her life, Sophia was vivacious, outspoken, funny and smart. She was widowed, and had two grown daughters, Dorothy and Blanche, and many grand and great-grandchildren.

Sophia owned little more than personal effects, a car that she wanted Blanche to have, some crystal for Dorothy’s collection, a couple of certificates of deposit, a life insurance policy valued at $5,000 and checking and savings accounts with little value. Sophia died with more debts than the approximate $15,000 worth of stuff she owned. She had planned on living long enough to pay off the debts, but that was not to be.

A decade ago, Sophia had an estate plan drafted. She had a medical power of attorney, durable (general) power of attorney, living will and will drafted. She even told her whole family about these documents, and she told her favorite granddaughter, Daisy, where the documents were. Sophia named Dorothy and Blanche as co-decision makers for the medical and durable powers of attorney.

She told Daisy when to retrieve the documents. While it is generally not a good idea to put two people in charge of handling your affairs, Blanche deferred to Dorothy, and in any case, both Dorothy and Blanche complied with Texas law by making decisions as Sophia would make them, once they started to have to use the powers of attorney on Sophia’s behalf.

Sophia also had a living will. This document was made when Sophia was competent, and it told the whole world, “If I am dying, or death is imminent and I cannot recover, pull the plug. Give me pain meds, but let me die in peace.”

Over the years, Sophia also expressed a desire to die at home rather than in a hospital. This was in Sophia’s living will. When it became clear that Sophia was dying and would not recover, Dorothy and Blanche honored Sophia’s desires, and called in hospice to care for Sophia at home. Sophia died in peace in the comfort of her home. Sophia had a dresser drawer where she kept all her important papers and notes.

Of importance, Sophia wrote, “Split the crystal,” and “Dorothy owes the estate $8,000.” Sophia had given Blanche the keys to the car and the title of her car, but Sophia never signed the title while she was alive, so the gift of the car was never perfected. This means the car was part of the estate after Sophia died.

After Sophia died, Dorothy and Blanche were cleaning out Sophia’s things, and they came across the drawer. Dorothy said that since she owed the estate $8,000, she would pay for the funeral ($3,500); give Blanche her share of the insurance proceeds; and sign over her portion of the title of the car. Blanche said since Sophia’s crystal was mixed in with Dorothy’s, Dorothy could keep the crystal.

Things were working out, right? Wrong! Dorothy went back on her word. At that point, while everyone was grieving, Blanche felt betrayed by her own sister, but was unable or unwilling to talk about it and unwilling to hire an attorney. Basically, a lot of hurt feelings, and for what? Less than $5,000.

Though she made some mistakes in her life, Sophia was smart. She had her estate plan, and she told everyone about it and what her wishes were as far as taking care of her health and personal affairs. While she was alive, Dorothy and Blanche honored her wishes. She also gave away a lot of her personal belongings. Still, there is now a rift between Dorothy and Blanche.

Death changes things. Like divorces, death often brings out the worst in families. Therefore, do not assume that friends and families will honor your wishes.

Even with a no-contest or disinheritance clause, you can never prevent a will contest, but you can take steps to avoid them by having an estate plan, naming beneficiaries on those items where beneficiaries can be named, and by giving away what you want while you are alive.

Also, express your desires to friends and family. If you die without a will, and you have children or property, the courts, pursuant to state law, decide what will happen to the children and the property.

Do not take this risk. Take control of your life and create an estate plan that best suits you and your situation.

For questions about estate planning matters, contact the Legal Assistance office, located on the first floor of Bldg. 113 on Pershing Road, at 568-7141 to make an appointment to speak with an attorney.