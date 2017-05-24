My GECU

The ‘Direwolves’ take on Table VIII certification

Soldiers assigned to Battery D, “Direwolves,” 5th Battalion, 52nd Air Defense “Team Deuce” Artillery, 11th Air Defense Artillery Brigade, hook power and cables to the radar as part of the Table VIII gunnery exercise as graders and other Soldiers look on here April 24. The exercise prepared and certified Btry. D for real-world operations. Courtesy photo.

By 2nd Lt. Lashondra Maddox, 5th Battalion, 52nd ADA Regt., 11th ADA Bde:

(El Paso, Texas, May. 25, 2017) In a shelter humming with monitors, radios and a busy crew of one nodal network systems operator maintainer, a Patriot fire control enhanced operator and maintainer and an air defense artillery officer, the trio anticipated the sound of footsteps walking up the tailgate ladder into the van. It was 0600 hours and they had one hour to prepare for their evaluation.

“Some of the challenges you may experience are unexpected mishaps or equipment malfunctions, but you have to stay calm, troubleshoot and get it working properly so you can continue on with the mission,” said Sgt. 1st Class Justin Jones, a crew one tactical control assistant assigned to Battery D, 5th Battalion, 52nd Air Defense Artillery Regiment, 11th Air Defense Artillery Brigade.

From April 3 through 24, Soldiers assigned to Btry. D conducted a field training exercise in conjunction with a Table VIII certification, an intermediate level of a series of events to test the battery’s gunnery program and readiness to defend assets.

“What I try to do is come up with ways for them to think about how to streamline their procedures and make them better,” Jones said. “The end state is to improve upon the proficiency and knowledge of all the crews.”

Jones is the battery’s fire control platoon sergeant and senior fire control noncommissioned officer. With his extensive knowledge on multiple pieces of Patriot equipment, Jones sought to train the “Direwolves” of Btry. D. For most of the Soldiers, this was their first time executing a Table VIII.

Through a flurry of last minute corrections and rechecking equipment and areas in the engagement control station, the time dwindled until the clock struck 0700. It was time. The crew welcomed Chief Warrant Officers 2 Jesus Villa and Jesse Thompson for their evaluation. From that point, they knew the next 11 to 12 hours were going to be tough. Any mistakes would be costly and could potentially cause the entire battery to fail.

A Patriot battery is like a body, with many components required for it to operate properly. The radar is the eyes, the antenna mast group is the ears, the electric power plant is the heart, the launching stations are the arms and legs and the engagement control station is the brain. The ECS controls everything a battery does and it is operated by the tactical control officer and two enlisted Soldiers – one as a TCA and the other as a communications operator. If the brain makes a wrong decision, it can cost its body to lose its life.

“I look at it as a big responsibility,” said Sgt. 1st Class Joseph Wray, the launcher platoon sergeant. “To me, it’s a humbling experience. I’ve been taught so much, and now I have the opportunity to teach and mentor others.”

The evaluation included everyone. Members of the evaluation team divided into small groups to conduct maintenance inspections with the Soldiers who were the operators of systems or vehicles. This check was to ensure the accuracy of the equipment logs, commonly referred to as dispatch books or service packets. The smallest detail could cost the battery much-needed points and result in a “no go” on the evaluation.

Spc. Jason Macleod, an air defense enhanced early warning system operator, yelled the familiar alert code word for an incoming threat. His crewmember, Spc. Sarah Fox, an air defense enhanced early warning system operator, repeated his words, confirming with the ECS that they received his message. Macleod and Fox work in the battle command post to provide early warning of incoming attacks.

They wiggle around, trying to settle in their Joint Service Lightweight Integrated Suit Technology (often called JSLIST) which is worn in accordance with Mission Oriented Protection Posture level 4.

“It’s kind of weird. I have never worn this during an air battle before, but I know that if this were a real-life situation, this suit might save my life,” Macleod said.

The crewmembers had to maintain their focus, because their masks muffled their words and their gloves could cause inaccuracy. Villa and Thompson stood behind the ECS crew, while Staff Sgt. John Bearth oversaw the BCP.

The evaluators finally called “knock it off” after a grueling 45 minutes of an intense air battle. Then, the evaluation team tallied up the points and discussed the results with the crews.

“We conduct (after action reviews) to help give feedback, to point out things the evaluators noticed,” said Capt. Samuel Baldwin, commander, Btry. D. “The important part of the AAR is to have a two-way conversation. It’s about building them as crews so they can conduct their mission and become better.”

Finally, the evaluators left and the Soldiers sighed with relief. The crews spent the rest of the night reviewing their own performance, happy they received a “go” and will not have to be evaluated again for a while.

“It’s very important for us to be certified because it proves to our assets that they can rely on us – that we can do our job and, if anything ever goes wrong, we have their backs,” said 1st Sgt. Daniel Venton. “Our mission as air defenders is a critical one, and we must always be prepared to move wherever we are needed at the drop of a dime. As the first battery to complete Table VIII in 5-52, we can tell our allies that they can rely on us. We are the Delta Battery Direwolves.”

