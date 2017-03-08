My GECU

The ‘Archangels’ of the 11th ADA Bde. are ‘always ready, ready to go’

Soldiers assigned to Battery A, “Archangels,” 5th Battalion, 52nd Artillery Air Defense Artillery, 11th “Imperial” Artillery Air Defense Brigade, learn how to secure a vehicle onto a rail car during training on railhead operations here March 3. Photo by Staff Sgt. Johnathan Hoover, 11th ADA PAO, 32nd AAMDC.

By Staff Sgt. Johnathan Hoover, 11th ADA, 32nd AAMDC Public Affairs:

(El Paso, Texas, Mar. 9, 2017) The 11th “Imperial” Air Defense Artillery Brigade is the largest, most deployed air defense unit in the Army, and that means each unit within the brigade needs to be ready at any time.

The Soldiers of Battery A, “Archangels,” 5th Battalion, 52nd Artillery Air Defense Artillery, 11th “Imperial” Artillery Air Defense Brigade, continued to train for any mission the Army may ask by completing air and railhead loading training March 3.

“If we ever needed to deploy and move our equipment to another location, then all Soldiers need to know how to get the vehicles on the rail cars and secure them properly as well as in a plane,” said Sgt. Jeffrey Lee, a launcher platoon sergeant assigned to the Archangels.

Over time in the military, personnel often make changes or updates to make tasks run more efficiently for Soldiers.

“I did this training back in 2013,” Lee said. “I learned a lot. There are things they have added to the training I received back in 2013, and if we ever need to move anything by rail car or plane … we are ready to go.”

The training provided a refresher for those who participated.

“It was great, I’ve done it before and it was a great refresher,” said Pfc. Jonathan Silva, also assigned to the Archangels. “I forgot a couple things, things changed here and there. It was an overall great experience.”

Although the Soldiers were training on the subject at hand, the importance of the training definitely was not lost on the Soldiers.

“To me it’s important because it’s our equipment; it’s what we need to get our job done. If we can’t manage to secure it down, where does that leave us? It leaves us in a bad situation,” Silva said.

Lee said it’s important the unit is always mission ready in case they get the call to deploy.

“I think this training helps us on mission readiness, making sure our Soldiers are always ready and prepared to execute any mission given to us,” Lee said.

It’s important we are always mission ready or in case we get the call to deploy anywhere overseas, Lee said.

Readiness in each unit is important but as a family, the unit is prepared to assist where needed for other units to get ready.

“We learned how to fasten down vehicles to a train platform for transportation. (We learned it in case) we ever have to move equipment for not only ourselves, but other batteries,” Silva said.

“I feel like I can go out there and show more people on how to do it,” Silva said. “If we can secure our equipment, get it there safely … I know I did a great job and the Soldiers at the next location can get the job accomplished.”

