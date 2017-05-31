Tent Rocks: Experience the geologic processes that shape natural landscapes

By Abigail Meyer , Fort Bliss Bugle Editor:

COCHITI, N.M.- If you happen to find yourself driving along Interstate 25 between Albuquerque and Santa Fe, New Mexico, stop to stretch your legs at Kasha-Katuwe Tent Rocks National Monument. It’s about half an hour past Albuquerque, and maybe 15 or so minutes off the highway, but well worth the added time.

The monument is located near the Pueblo de Cochiti tribal lands and is run by the Bureau of Land Management. Monday, the park was packed, and cars lined up outside the gate. Visitors waited for their chance to hike through the slot canyon and view the unusual rock formations.

According to the BLM website, the cone-shaped tent rock formations are the products of volcanic eruptions that occurred six to seven million years ago and left pumice, ash and tuff deposits over 1,000-feet thick. The rock formations vary in height from just a few feet up to 90 feet.

The Canyon Trail is a fairly easy out-and-back 1.5-mile hike which brings visitors through a rather narrow slot canyon and up to the top of a mesa. At the top, visitors have an expansive view of the Sangre de Cristo, Jemez and Sandia mountains and the Rio Grande Valley. A small amount of scrambling is required and the trail is a bit steep at the end, but many visitors made the trek with young children and infants in carriers. As described in the park brochure, the layers of different colored volcanic rock are easily visible as well as the park namesakes, boulder caps perched on many of the thin spires of rocks (hoodoos), made of softer pumice and tuff, which is a light porous rock formed by volcanic ash.

The other hike available to visitors is the 1.2-mile hike on the Cave Loop Trail, rated easy. Both trails start just beyond the parking area.

The monument dedicated the Veterans’ Memorial Scenic Overlook in 2004 to all American veterans. The overlook is about a nine-mile drive from the trailhead.

The trails aren’t very long or difficult, and a stop at the park makes for a great road trip detour. Visit length is subject to personal preference, but Monday’s visit only took about an hour and a half.

There’s no water in the park and little shade on the trails, but there are covered picnic areas. The fee is $5 per car and pets are not allowed. In the summer, the park is open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Gates close at 6 p.m. To plan your trip, visit https://www.blm.gov/nlcs_web/sites/nm/st/en/prog/NLCS/KKTR_NM.html.