Task Force: Suicide prevention

By Jonathan LeBlanc , Fort Bliss Bugle Staff:

(El Paso, Texas, May. 11, 2017) Suicide is a subject that hits close to home for the military community. Suicide rates have risen in recent years, leading the Army to focus on ways to stop the climb.

Fort Bliss medical providers from the William Beaumont Army Medical Center here geared up to develop a new strategy of combined forces, collaborating to find a solution.

Instructors from the Defense Centers of Excellence in Silver Spring, Maryland, came out to instruct attendees on the latest and best practices for managing high risk behaviors.

More than 60 clinicians from the Fort Bliss medical community and across the United States attended a two-day training April 25 through 26 at the Fort Bliss Family Resilience Center here.

The in-depth training offered these medical professionals insight into strategic planning in the hopes to better assist those struggling.

Civilian and military medical professionals, resiliency counselors and suicide prevention program managers came together in a combined effort to find the best solutions. The engagement with the session leaders showed truly how dedicated and passionate these women and men are about finding the best solution to the challenges of suicide prevention.

The military and civilian sectors each have proprietary protocols in terms of suicide prevention. It shows tremendous commitment to suicide prevention seeing these various elements come together.

Air Force Capt. Sybella Morere, Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, is the alternate suicide prevention manager for the installation, but will be assuming the primary role in the near future. Morere traveled more than 1,900 miles to learn and discuss Army suicide prevention methods.

“The training was great in the fact that we can come together in some common terms,” Morere said. “I like the idea of comparing the risk assessments, being that there are several out there; it’s interesting to put them together to come to a common grounds.”

Lt. Col. Steve Franco, deputy chief of the Behavioral Health Department, WBAMC, explained the importance of training his provider staff.

“This is the best that science has to offer us right now,” Franco said. “Ultimately, the goal is to sustain and support our Soldiers here at Fort Bliss, and also support the command teams so they are able and ready to execute their missions.”

Through a combined effort from all the sectors of medical professionals, counselors and suicide prevention programs, officials hope to see a turning point in the fight against this tragic situation that has been plaguing our ranks and community for far too long.