My GECU

Task Force Southeast PT competition builds confidence, camaraderie

1st Lt. Andrew Mann and Cpl. Scotland Myszenski carry a Soldier on a stretcher during the competition at Advisory Platform Lightning, Afghanistan, May 26. Courtesy photos.

1st Lt. Andrew Mann and Cpl. Scotland Myszenski carry a Soldier on a stretcher during the competition at Advisory Platform Lightning, Afghanistan, May 26. Courtesy photos.

By 1st Lt. Andrew Mann 6th Squadron, 1st Cavalry Regiment, 1st BCT, 1st AD:

ADVISORY PLATFORM LIGHTNING, Afghanistan – Task Force Southeast held a physical fitness competition on May 26 to commemorate Soldiers who have sacrificed for our country and to offer Soldiers a chance to display the progress they’ve made since their arrival in Afghanistan. The competition was hosted by Troop H, 6th Squadron, 1st Cavalry Regiment, 1st Brigade Combat Team, 1st Armored Division, and the events were planned by 1st Sgt. David Gurba, first sergeant, Troop H.

Pfc. Kristen Belle, left, completes the tire flip as Staff Sgt. Eric Wiley, center, assists her at Advisory Platform Lightning, Afghanistan, May 26.

Pfc. Kristen Belle, left, completes the tire flip as Staff Sgt. Eric Wiley, center, assists her at Advisory Platform Lightning, Afghanistan, May 26.

The competition was open to teams of five from each troop in the squadron, as well as teams from the military and police advisers here. The events consisted of individual weightlifting, a 400-meter team tire flip, a half mile stretcher carry and 200 burpees as a team to closeout the competition. The overall winners of the competition were Troop C, 6th Sqdrn., 1st Cav. Regt. The team members were 1st Lt. Andrew Mann, 1st Lt. Joseph Low, Staff Sgt. Eric Wiley, Cpl. Scotland Myszenski and Pfc. Kristen Belle.

Events such as this build the morale of deployed Soldiers and keep them fit to fight.

Share

Short URL: http://fortblissbugle.com/?p=41908

Posted by on Jun 21 2017. Filed under Community. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0. Both comments and pings are currently closed.

Comments are closed

Advertisement Harvest Christian Center Advertisement Wells Fargo Advertisement Great Clips Advertisement Call Now to Advertise

Recent Entries

Featured Links

Search Archive

Search by Date
Search by Category
Search with Google
Advertisement Western Tech
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Log in | Designed by Gabfire themes | The Bugle and The Bugle Online are published by Laven Publishing each Thursday.
The Bugle is an unofficial publication authorized by AR 360-1 and printed each Thursday in the interest of the Fort Bliss and El Paso, Texas, communities. It is the only publication allowed to be distributed on Fort Bliss property. The contents of The Bugle are not necessarily the views of, or endorsed by, the U.S. Government, the Department of Defense, the U.S. Army, or The Laven Group, LLC. The appearance of advertising in The Bugle does not constitute endorsement of the products or services advertised. Any article or service advertised in The Bugle will be made available for purchase, use or patronage without regard to any non-merit factor of consumers. If a violation or rejection of this equal opportunity policy by an advertiser is confirmed, advertising from that source will be discontinued until the violation is corrected. The Bugle has a circulation of 15,000 copies. Editorial content is prepared, edited and provided by the Public Affairs Office of Fort Bliss, Bldg. 15, (915) 568-4088 or fax (915) 568-3749. Items submitted for publication in The Bugle should be sent to fortblissbugle@gmail.com, or sent to Fort Bliss, Texas 79916, by noon on Friday before issue. All submissions become Army property and should be typed, double-spaced with the author’s name, signature, and mailing address. Photos should have information attached describing photo and have photographer’s full name. The editor reserves the right to reject or edit all submissions or advertising that do not conform to The Bugle’s journalistic standards. All photos are U.S. Army unless otherwise designated. The Bugle’s classified ad page is a free service reserved for active duty personnel, military retirees, military family members and DAC’s only. Because there is no fee, the only advertisements permitted to be published on this page are ads that cannot be considered commercial ventures. Ads must be written on the standard form published from time to time, or located at Bldg. 15. As classified ads are personal in nature, The Bugle cannot publish ads received through “Shotgun” mail or by fax. The Bugle is a registered trademark in the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office issued Jan. 12, 1988, #1472244. The Bugle is published by the commanding general of Fort Bliss through The Laven Group, LLC, 7717 Lockheed Drive, Suite A, El Paso, Texas 79925 • 772-0934, fax; 772-1594, email: susan@lavenpublishing.com. Check out the online version of The Bugle at http://fortblissbugle.com. Click on the e-Edition tab to view the entire newspaper electronically. For Bugle advertising information, call the Laven Publishing Group at 915-772-0934. For rates and mechanical information, visit http://lavenpublishing.com and click on the advertise tab.