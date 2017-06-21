Task Force Southeast PT competition builds confidence, camaraderie

By 1st Lt. Andrew Mann 6th Squadron, 1st Cavalry Regiment, 1st BCT, 1st AD:

ADVISORY PLATFORM LIGHTNING, Afghanistan – Task Force Southeast held a physical fitness competition on May 26 to commemorate Soldiers who have sacrificed for our country and to offer Soldiers a chance to display the progress they’ve made since their arrival in Afghanistan. The competition was hosted by Troop H, 6th Squadron, 1st Cavalry Regiment, 1st Brigade Combat Team, 1st Armored Division, and the events were planned by 1st Sgt. David Gurba, first sergeant, Troop H.

The competition was open to teams of five from each troop in the squadron, as well as teams from the military and police advisers here. The events consisted of individual weightlifting, a 400-meter team tire flip, a half mile stretcher carry and 200 burpees as a team to closeout the competition. The overall winners of the competition were Troop C, 6th Sqdrn., 1st Cav. Regt. The team members were 1st Lt. Andrew Mann, 1st Lt. Joseph Low, Staff Sgt. Eric Wiley, Cpl. Scotland Myszenski and Pfc. Kristen Belle.

Events such as this build the morale of deployed Soldiers and keep them fit to fight.