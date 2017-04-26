My GECU

Students v. teachers at Indoor Olympics

Capt. Raynaldo Romero, right, goes over the rules of chess with eighth grader Daniel Zavala, left, and Alan Seiden, center, teacher, during the Get Fit, Be Strong Indoor Olympics at Nolan Richardson Middle School in El Paso Friday. Photos by Abigail Meyer, Fort Bliss Bugle Editor.

By Abigail Meyer, Fort Bliss Bugle Editor:

(El Paso, Texas, April 27, 2017) Students at Nolan Richardson Middle School took on their teachers and classmates in the 3rd annual Indoor Olympics, part of the school’s Get Fit, Be Strong after school program at the school Friday.

“It’s teachers and students, they compete with each other, they play with each other for bronze, silver and gold, just like the Olympics,” said Frank Ordoñez, teacher and coordinator for Get Fit, Be Strong.

Capt. Lynn Jones, center, watches as Daniel Garcia, eighth grade, shoots baskets during the Get Fit, Be Strong Indoor Olympics at Nolan Richardson Middle School in El Paso Friday.

Soldiers assigned to the U.S. Army Joint Modernization Command acted as judges during the competition.

“We’re giving back a little time to help the students out and motivate them – kind of build esprit de corps amongst the students and teachers and staff here,” said Capt. Lynn Jones, who volunteers every Wednesday. “I think it’s a good idea to do because it exposes the local population to what the military does.”

The program is geared toward military students and is an Army Youth Programs in Your Neighborhood program. About 210 students meet after school each Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday from 3 to 5:30 p.m.

“What we do in this program is work on body, mind and soul,” Ordoñez said. “We start our program with about 45 minutes of tutoring, helping out with homework classwork, whatever they need. Then we bring them into the gym or out on the blacktop, do some exercises, do stretches and laps and then do workouts with resistance bands, weights, kettlebells … then we play two different sports.”

Staff Sgt. Dwayne Jackson, right, watches as Darius Johnson, eighth grade, throws horseshoes during the Get Fit, Be Strong Indoor Olympics at Nolan Richardson Middle School in El Paso Friday.

Games during the Indoor Olympics ranged from basketball to giant chess to bowling. Many of the Soldiers volunteer regularly with the program at Nolan Richardson as part of the Partners in Education program.

“It can be pretty stressful at work so this is kind of relaxing. I come here, have fun. It’s kind of a work out too. It’s like PT (physical training). I enjoy the football,” said Spc. Terrence Wiggins.

Wiggins worked at a recreation center for three years before joining the Army, and loves to help out with the kids after school. Wiggins has been volunteering for the whole school year.

“Our (Soldiers’) hours aren’t specific, so I’m pretty sure most of their parents are still at work right now. This gives them time to actually have fun before they go home and do homework,” Wiggins said. “It’s just fun for them.”

Ordoñez said the program keeps kids active.042717community1_4

“The thing about this program that I like is we’re getting them away from cellphones, laptops, tablets, all these electronic devices where they’re just sitting at home doing nothing and in most cases communicating with their friends on their devices, when they could be with their friends in this program, having fun,” Ordoñez said.

About 65 kids participated in this year’s Indoor Olympics. The school held an outdoor version of the competition earlier this year and will have an awards ceremony next week.

