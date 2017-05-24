My GECU

Students experience military life

Soldiers assigned to 1st Battalion, 36th Infantry Regiment, 1st Brigade Combat Team, 1st Armored Division, assisted Junior Leadership El Paso students after lunch at the EST, simulated marksmanship ranges. They gave a block of instruction on the M4 carbine rifle weapon system and the proper protective equipment that Soldiers usually wear during training and deployments here May 17. Photos by Sgt. Kelsey L. Miller, 1st BCT, 1st AD Public Affairs.

By Sgt. Kelsey L. Miller, 1st BCT, 1st AD Public Affairs:

(El Paso, Texas, May. 25, 2017) During a student’s high school years, many are trying to figure out what it is they really want to do with their life. The El Paso Chamber of Commerce provides high school students throughout the El Paso area a unique opportunity through their Leadership Development Program, by giving students a chance to explore different professional fields in their community.

Instructors from 1st Armored Division’s Iron Training Detachment and Soldiers assigned to 1st Battalion, 36th Infantry Regiment, 1st Brigade Combat Team, 1st AD, assisted in hosting the Junior Leadership of El Paso Fort Bliss tour May 17. The idea was to show some of the brightest local high school students military careers and opportunities, while preparing them to become future leaders.

Students were required to work in eight-man teams while navigating obstacles at the Leadership Reaction Course here May 17. The intent was to get their entire team and their equipment through the obstacle and safely to the opposite side.

The purpose of our program is to expose students to different aspects of life here in El Paso, said Gary Dewey, a volunteer board member with the Junior Leadership of El Paso program. It is an eight-month program where one day out of the month is spent at various places around the area. After this experience, when the students graduate, it is amazing to see how their outlook on El Paso has changed, Dewey said.

Fort Bliss has partnered with the Greater El Paso Chamber of Commerce on this program for more than 10 years.

“We come to Fort Bliss every year,” said Blanca Castillo, the Junior Leadership Board of Directors vice president. “We try to make this the last stop, as the final team building event.”

And a team building event it was. The students started their day at the Leadership Reaction Course, where instructors from the Iron Training Detachment gave them a sliver of what it’s like to be a Soldier.

“I’ve learned a lot about teamwork,” said Giselle Negates, a student from El Dorado High School. “I’ve faced some challenges that I never thought I would ever face in my life.”

While at the LRC, the students had to brainstorm as a team. They were required to depend on each other while navigating grueling obstacles in eight-man teams, and also maintaining their assigned equipment.

“Today has been very, very challenging,” said Carlos Baeza, a student from Del Valle High School. “It is a big learning experience. You will run into adversity, at least our group did, and we got frustrated but looked past it. We definitely learned to work as a team. If at first you don’t succeed, try again.”

After navigating their way through obstacles and arguments, the students learned the true importance of being a leader and what it means to take control in important situations, especially when the team depends on it.

“I have learned to work collaboratively with my peers and also to listen to leaders,” said Negates. “Sometimes they have really good ideas and we just need to follow them. It is not a one-man Army.”

As lunchtime rolled around, the students were tired and a little less energetic than when they first arrived. To get the real military experience, they were served Meals Ready to Eat for lunch.

“The whole experience has been great,” said Ryan James Solis, a student from Eastwood High School. “We all have respect for our military, but I think it goes to a whole new level when you get to experience how difficult the situation is. It is really a whole new level of respect and appreciation for the work our men and women in uniform do.”

After lunch, the students were bussed to the Engagement Skills Trainer where several Soldiers from 1st Bn., 36th Inf. Regt. provided them with a quick class on the M4 carbine rifle weapon system, and proper protective equipment typically worn by Soldiers while training or on deployment. They were also given the opportunity to test their shooting skills on the simulated firing ranges.

“This was a once in a lifetime experience,” said Skylar Borunda, a student from Eastlake High School. “I am always going to remember it, for the rest of my life. It is something to leave you speechless.”

