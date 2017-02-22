My GECU

Stryker teams ‘fire through’ gunnery tables

Staff Sgt. Gregory Jones, left, and Spc. Hector Frungvez, right, both assigned to 2nd Engineer Battalion, 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 1st Armored Division, and Sgt. 1st Class Stanley Osinisky, center, Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 123rd Brigade Combat Battalion, call and confirm notional enemy targets during Stryker gunner day iteration Feb. 9 at Camp Beuring, Kuwait. Photos by Sgt. Tom Wade, 350th PAD.

By Sgt. Tom Wade, 350th Public Affairs Detachment:

(El Paso, Texas, Feb. 23, 2017) CAMP BUEHRING, Kuwait – Rumbling through the desert, the crew of an M1135 Stryker Vehicle stood ready to destroy its next target. The .50-caliber machine gun barrel lowered and the assistant gunner identified the next target. The subsequent command was, “Troops, 12 o’clock, 700 meters, on the way.”

Stryker teams assigned to Recon Platoon, Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 2nd Engineer Battalion, 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 1st Armored Division, Fort Bliss, and the 355th Chemical Company, Las Vegas, conducted Gunnery Tables IV – VI, Feb. 9, at Udari Training Area, Camp Buehring.

Sgt. Stephen Lamb, HHC, 2nd Eng. Bn., 3rd BCT, 1st AD, acknowledges directions he is receiving from his assistance gunner before firing during Stryker gunner day qualification Feb. 9 at Camp Beuring, Kuwait. Lamb accredited each crew members’ capabilities to teamwork.

“Our mission today was to conduct Stryker gunnery day and night iterations” said Sgt. Daniel Lamb, a chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear specialist, assigned to 2nd Eng. Bn., 3rd BCT, 1st AD. “The training improved on the lethality of the Recon Platoon.”

According to Training Circular 3-20.31, gunnery tables are designed to test the proficiency of individual, crew and section gunnery techniques at the basic, intermediate and advance levels. The preliminary gunnery consists of weapons and ammunition characteristics and capabilities – target acquisition, range determination – fire commands and crew duties, engagement techniques and range operations.

Sgt. Silver Peralta, left, infantryman, reviews shot groups with, from left, Spc. Joshua Frye, and Sgts. Stephen Lamb and Katrina Ellis, all assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 2nd Eng. Bn., 3rd BCT, 1st AD, after day gunnery iterations Feb. 9. Field Manuel 3-22.3 states the three fundamental requirements for a combat ready unit are rifle marksmanship, physical fitness and precision gunnery skills.

Table IV is dry-fire with the Stryker teams focusing on target identification, crew commands and maneuverability. Table V is practice live-fire iteration during the day and night. Table VI is the actual live-fire qualification.

“Over seven months of specialized training has lead us to where we are today,” said Spc. Joshua Frye, a chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear specialist, assigned to 2nd Eng. Bn., 3rd BCT, 1st AD.

Hitting targets accurately and swiftly brought smiles to the command team faces, especially since a generator overheated and caused a delay to the afternoon schedule.

“The range has been awesome today” said Capt. John Pflug, 2nd Eng. Bn., 3rd BCT, 1st AD. “Training has been very smooth minus some minor issues.”

Night-fire on Gunnery Table VI followed the sunset. Majority of the teams qualified without any issues, based upon training provided to each prior to arrival. Range cleanup was swift followed by an overall review of the days training.

“Some of the training included assemble and disassemble the 50-caliber machine gun, fire and rollover training,” Frye added.

While America’s enemies try to find new ways to recruit people, combat-ready Stryker units focus on rifle marksmanship, physical fitness and precision gunnery skills. By becoming a master of the gunnery tables, these Soldiers ensure their leaders they are ready to destroy targets anytime, anywhere.

