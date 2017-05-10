Structured PT leads to fitness gains

By Abigail Meyer, Fort Bliss Bugle Editor:

(El Paso, Texas, May. 11, 2017) Soldiers have to stay physically fit, ready to pass an Army Physical Fitness Test at any time. However, to get into specialized schools and courses, Soldiers may need to step up their physical training and do more than pushups, sit-ups and a run.

The 204th Military Intelligence Battalion here developed a specialized physical training program to get Soldiers assigned to the unit ready for courses such as Air Assault School, the U.S. Army Airborne School and various other military schools.

“We do this PT session three times a week, Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday. The primary focus is Air Assault, so before an Air Assault course we concentrate a lot heavier on the ruck marches. With this program we also meet all the 1st Armored Division prerequisites, which is the 4-mile run under 35 minutes, APFT, height and weight and 12-mile ruck march,” said Capt. Joshua Hicks, who helps run the program, during a recent morning workout where Soldiers rucked eight or 12 miles during PT.

The unit stood up the program in October, and has seen positive results already. The program is tailored to the school Soldiers are prepping for, and the fitness level of those participating, but generally focuses on strength training and ruck marching. The workouts are usually an hour and a half. They also regularly go out to the Air Assault obstacle course.

“We’ve had a few Soldiers who came out and then won the battalion Best Warrior (Competition), then went to our brigade Best Warrior (Competition) and placed very high,” Hicks said. “They were both in this program so it’s good to see how much they’ve accomplished. They both got second by four points.”

Pfc. Rolando Medrano is one of the Soldiers who won the unit Best Warrior Competition. He’s been attending the program regularly and got his first 300 on the APFT during the 116th Military Intelligence Brigade Best Warrior Competition at Fort Gordon, Georgia.

“The intense workouts, runs, sprints, ruck marches – it’s pretty heavy workouts. It keeps me in really good shape,” said Medrano, a chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear specialist who has been in the Army for about 11 months. “I always liked working out, but I never had someone push me as hard as Capt. Hicks and all the other NCOs (noncommissioned officers) that come out here and help us out.”

Medrano plans to attend the next iteration of the Fort Bliss Air Assault School in June, and the unit makes sure all Soldiers who attend schools are prepared.

“The 204th identified the need to assist our stellar Soldiers in being able to successfully accomplish and complete some of the high-speed schools within the post,” said Master Sgt. Wilke X. Pietri Rivera, acting first sergeant for Company C, 204th MI Bn.

Hicks said even if Soldiers don’t have a school coming up, it’s important to stay fit.

“Being out here is extremely important for leaders and Soldiers to be fit, working out,” said Hicks, who does the workouts along with the Soldiers. “It gives me the opportunity to actually get down to the Soldier level. Being a staff officer, I don’t get much time with every individual Soldier so this gives me an opportunity to get to work with Soldiers from various companies. I work out with them every time, so I also get a work out too which is good.”

The unit runs the PT program throughout the year, in eight-week, revolving cycles.