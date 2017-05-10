My GECU

Structured PT leads to fitness gains

Pfc. Rolando Medrano, front, and Warrant Officer Alberto Martinez do log lifts near the 204th Military Intelligence Battalion headquarters here Tuesday. Photos by Abigail Meyer, Fort Bliss Bugle Editor .

Pfc. Rolando Medrano, front, and Warrant Officer Alberto Martinez do log lifts near the 204th Military Intelligence Battalion headquarters here Tuesday. Photos by Abigail Meyer, Fort Bliss Bugle Editor .

By Abigail Meyer, Fort Bliss Bugle Editor:

(El Paso, Texas, May. 11, 2017) Soldiers have to stay physically fit, ready to pass an Army Physical Fitness Test at any time. However, to get into specialized schools and courses, Soldiers may need to step up their physical training and do more than pushups, sit-ups and a run.

The 204th Military Intelligence Battalion here developed a specialized physical training program to get Soldiers assigned to the unit ready for courses such as Air Assault School, the U.S. Army Airborne School and various other military schools.

“We do this PT session three times a week, Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday. The primary focus is Air Assault, so before an Air Assault course we concentrate a lot heavier on the ruck marches. With this program we also meet all the 1st Armored Division prerequisites, which is the 4-mile run under 35 minutes, APFT, height and weight and 12-mile ruck march,” said Capt. Joshua Hicks, who helps run the program, during a recent morning workout where Soldiers rucked eight or 12 miles during PT.

First Lt. Chris Herl does horizontal pullups during an early morning workout session.

First Lt. Chris Herl does horizontal pullups during an early morning workout session.

The unit stood up the program in October, and has seen positive results already. The program is tailored to the school Soldiers are prepping for, and the fitness level of those participating, but generally focuses on strength training and ruck marching. The workouts are usually an hour and a half. They also regularly go out to the Air Assault obstacle course.

“We’ve had a few Soldiers who came out and then won the battalion Best Warrior (Competition), then went to our brigade Best Warrior (Competition) and placed very high,” Hicks said. “They were both in this program so it’s good to see how much they’ve accomplished. They both got second by four points.”

First Lt. Sean Toal, assigned to the 204th Military Intelligence Battalion, hits mile nine of a 12-mile ruck march.

First Lt. Sean Toal, assigned to the 204th Military Intelligence Battalion, hits mile nine of a 12-mile ruck march.

Pfc. Rolando Medrano is one of the Soldiers who won the unit Best Warrior Competition. He’s been attending the program regularly and got his first 300 on the APFT during the 116th Military Intelligence Brigade Best Warrior Competition at Fort Gordon, Georgia.

“The intense workouts, runs, sprints, ruck marches – it’s pretty heavy workouts. It keeps me in really good shape,” said Medrano, a chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear specialist who has been in the Army for about 11 months. “I always liked working out, but I never had someone push me as hard as Capt. Hicks and all the other NCOs (noncommissioned officers) that come out here and help us out.”

Medrano plans to attend the next iteration of the Fort Bliss Air Assault School in June, and the unit makes sure all Soldiers who attend schools are prepared.

“The 204th identified the need to assist our stellar Soldiers in being able to successfully accomplish and complete some of the high-speed schools within the post,” said Master Sgt. Wilke X. Pietri Rivera, acting first sergeant for Company C, 204th MI Bn.

Hicks said even if Soldiers don’t have a school coming up, it’s important to stay fit.

“Being out here is extremely important for leaders and Soldiers to be fit, working out,” said Hicks, who does the workouts along with the Soldiers. “It gives me the opportunity to actually get down to the Soldier level. Being a staff officer, I don’t get much time with every individual Soldier so this gives me an opportunity to get to work with Soldiers from various companies. I work out with them every time, so I also get a work out too which is good.”

The unit runs the PT program throughout the year, in eight-week, revolving cycles.

Share

Short URL: http://fortblissbugle.com/?p=41481

Posted by on May 10 2017. Filed under Sports. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0. Both comments and pings are currently closed.

Comments are closed

Great Clips Advertisement Fox Auto Team Advertisement Call Now to Advertise

Recent Entries

Featured Links

Search Archive

Search by Date
Search by Category
Search with Google
Advertisement Western Tech
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Log in | Designed by Gabfire themes | The Bugle and The Bugle Online are published by Laven Publishing each Thursday.
The Bugle is an unofficial publication authorized by AR 360-1 and printed each Thursday in the interest of the Fort Bliss and El Paso, Texas, communities. It is the only publication allowed to be distributed on Fort Bliss property. The contents of The Bugle are not necessarily the views of, or endorsed by, the U.S. Government, the Department of Defense, the U.S. Army, or The Laven Group, LLC. The appearance of advertising in The Bugle does not constitute endorsement of the products or services advertised. Any article or service advertised in The Bugle will be made available for purchase, use or patronage without regard to any non-merit factor of consumers. If a violation or rejection of this equal opportunity policy by an advertiser is confirmed, advertising from that source will be discontinued until the violation is corrected. The Bugle has a circulation of 15,000 copies. Editorial content is prepared, edited and provided by the Public Affairs Office of Fort Bliss, Bldg. 15, (915) 568-4088 or fax (915) 568-3749. Items submitted for publication in The Bugle should be sent to fortblissbugle@gmail.com, or sent to Fort Bliss, Texas 79916, by noon on Friday before issue. All submissions become Army property and should be typed, double-spaced with the author’s name, signature, and mailing address. Photos should have information attached describing photo and have photographer’s full name. The editor reserves the right to reject or edit all submissions or advertising that do not conform to The Bugle’s journalistic standards. All photos are U.S. Army unless otherwise designated. The Bugle’s classified ad page is a free service reserved for active duty personnel, military retirees, military family members and DAC’s only. Because there is no fee, the only advertisements permitted to be published on this page are ads that cannot be considered commercial ventures. Ads must be written on the standard form published from time to time, or located at Bldg. 15. As classified ads are personal in nature, The Bugle cannot publish ads received through “Shotgun” mail or by fax. The Bugle is a registered trademark in the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office issued Jan. 12, 1988, #1472244. The Bugle is published by the commanding general of Fort Bliss through The Laven Group, LLC, 5959 Gateway Blvd. West, Ste. 450, El Paso, Tx. 79925 • 772-0934, fax; 772-1594, email: susan@lavenpublishing.com. Check out the online version of The Bugle at http://fortblissbugle.com. Click on the e-Edition tab to view the entire newspaper electronically. For Bugle advertising information, call the Laven Publishing Group at 915-772-0934. For rates and mechanical information, visit http://lavenpublishing.com and click on the advertise tab.