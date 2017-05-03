My GECU

STEM competition showcases student innovation

Maj. Richard Adansi, assigned to the U.S. Army Joint Modernization Command, asks Kimberly Montes, a seventh grader at Harmony Science Academy, about her alternative car during the 5-STAR Innovation Cup STEM Showcase and Competition at the Trading Post here Saturday. Photos by Abigail Meyer, Fort Bliss Bugle Editor.

Maj. Richard Adansi, assigned to the U.S. Army Joint Modernization Command, asks Kimberly Montes, a seventh grader at Harmony Science Academy, about her alternative car during the 5-STAR Innovation Cup STEM Showcase and Competition at the Trading Post here Saturday. Photos by Abigail Meyer, Fort Bliss Bugle Editor.

By Abigail Meyer, Fort Bliss Bugle Editor:

(El Paso, Texas, May. 4, 2017) Kimberly Montes, a seventh grader at Harmony Science Academy, wants to be a mechanical engineer. She’s not waiting until college to start – she already made an alternative car that runs on batteries. Montes showed off her invention at the fourth annual 5-STAR Innovation Cup STEM Showcase and Competition at the Trading Post here Saturday.

“My project is about avoiding the use of gasoline or petroleum,” Montes said. “It took me two to three months to do it, staying up late at night.”

This is the biggest project Montes has created to date, after being inspired by family.

“I saw my cousins and my other friends go to competitions and I’d just be at home watching TV, so I thought ‘I want to do something with my life and compete in something,’” Montes said.

Jazmine Mora, right, a fifth grader at Reyes Elementary School watches as the robot she programmed navigates a course at the 5-STAR Innovation Cup STEM Showcase and Competition at the Trading Post here Saturday.

Jazmine Mora, right, a fifth grader at Reyes Elementary School watches as the robot she programmed navigates a course at the 5-STAR Innovation Cup STEM Showcase and Competition at the Trading Post here Saturday.

Hundreds of other children also chose to forgo television Saturday morning and participate in the event that had two sides – a robotics competition and a science fair. The U.S. Army Joint Modernization Command, El Paso STEM Foundation and Armed Forces Communications and Electronics Association hosted the event.

“We have three partnerships, so it’s a community effort. We’re trying to get the young kids here into science, technology, engineering and math,” said Rod Chavez, a capability integration analyst working for JMC and a volunteer and board member for the El Paso STEM Foundation.

Soldiers assigned to the JMC judged the science fair projects, which had a wide range of topics.

“The thing that strikes me is the confidence that they (students) have. I think it shows a level of preparation, a level of interest – really it’s incredible,” said Brig. Gen. Joel K. Tyler, JMC commanding general. “… The kids are very aware of our environment and energy challenges and things like waste disposal, and each one of them is trying to solve problems.”

050417community2_3More than 145 robotics teams from elementary schools in the area competed in events such as follow-the-line and jousting. Organizers said the event has grown each year.

“Our goal was to bring in our student talent and demonstrate it to our military and at the same have our students see what innovation is happening at Fort Bliss,” said Liza Montelongo, cofounder of the El Paso STEM Foundation.050417community2_4

The JMC is tasked with executing exercises that test emerging concepts and capabilities to improve the combat effectiveness of the Joint Force, and Soldiers assigned to the command want to promote and inspire the next generation of creators.

“In Joint Modernization Command, we asses technology that’s coming into the military. I think what’s great about an event like this, and really the larger STEM program behind it, it’s not just about military solutions,” Tyler said. “The problems the kids are working on benefit the world, benefit society, benefit quality of life and conservation of resources.”

050417community2_5Judges whittled down the number of projects to the top 10. The top 10 then went to JMC headquarters where they were quizzed by the Soldier-judges about their project. The top three winners were Andy Rodriguez of Chapin High School, Isabella Giner of Loretto Academy and Galilea Rodriguez from Harmony School of Excellence.050417community2_6

Share

Short URL: http://fortblissbugle.com/?p=41379

Posted by on May 3 2017. Filed under Community. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0. Both comments and pings are currently closed.

Comments are closed

Advertisement Fox Auto Team Advertisement Call Now to Advertise

Recent Entries

Featured Links

Search Archive

Search by Date
Search by Category
Search with Google
Advertisement Western Tech
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Log in | Designed by Gabfire themes | The Bugle and The Bugle Online are published by Laven Publishing each Thursday.
The Bugle is an unofficial publication authorized by AR 360-1 and printed each Thursday in the interest of the Fort Bliss and El Paso, Texas, communities. It is the only publication allowed to be distributed on Fort Bliss property. The contents of The Bugle are not necessarily the views of, or endorsed by, the U.S. Government, the Department of Defense, the U.S. Army, or The Laven Group, LLC. The appearance of advertising in The Bugle does not constitute endorsement of the products or services advertised. Any article or service advertised in The Bugle will be made available for purchase, use or patronage without regard to any non-merit factor of consumers. If a violation or rejection of this equal opportunity policy by an advertiser is confirmed, advertising from that source will be discontinued until the violation is corrected. The Bugle has a circulation of 15,000 copies. Editorial content is prepared, edited and provided by the Public Affairs Office of Fort Bliss, Bldg. 15, (915) 568-4088 or fax (915) 568-3749. Items submitted for publication in The Bugle should be sent to fortblissbugle@gmail.com, or sent to Fort Bliss, Texas 79916, by noon on Friday before issue. All submissions become Army property and should be typed, double-spaced with the author’s name, signature, and mailing address. Photos should have information attached describing photo and have photographer’s full name. The editor reserves the right to reject or edit all submissions or advertising that do not conform to The Bugle’s journalistic standards. All photos are U.S. Army unless otherwise designated. The Bugle’s classified ad page is a free service reserved for active duty personnel, military retirees, military family members and DAC’s only. Because there is no fee, the only advertisements permitted to be published on this page are ads that cannot be considered commercial ventures. Ads must be written on the standard form published from time to time, or located at Bldg. 15. As classified ads are personal in nature, The Bugle cannot publish ads received through “Shotgun” mail or by fax. The Bugle is a registered trademark in the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office issued Jan. 12, 1988, #1472244. The Bugle is published by the commanding general of Fort Bliss through The Laven Group, LLC, 5959 Gateway Blvd. West, Ste. 450, El Paso, Tx. 79925 • 772-0934, fax; 772-1594, email: susan@lavenpublishing.com. Check out the online version of The Bugle at http://fortblissbugle.com. Click on the e-Edition tab to view the entire newspaper electronically. For Bugle advertising information, call the Laven Publishing Group at 915-772-0934. For rates and mechanical information, visit http://lavenpublishing.com and click on the advertise tab.