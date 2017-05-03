STEM competition showcases student innovation

By Abigail Meyer, Fort Bliss Bugle Editor:

(El Paso, Texas, May. 4, 2017) Kimberly Montes, a seventh grader at Harmony Science Academy, wants to be a mechanical engineer. She’s not waiting until college to start – she already made an alternative car that runs on batteries. Montes showed off her invention at the fourth annual 5-STAR Innovation Cup STEM Showcase and Competition at the Trading Post here Saturday.

“My project is about avoiding the use of gasoline or petroleum,” Montes said. “It took me two to three months to do it, staying up late at night.”

This is the biggest project Montes has created to date, after being inspired by family.

“I saw my cousins and my other friends go to competitions and I’d just be at home watching TV, so I thought ‘I want to do something with my life and compete in something,’” Montes said.

Hundreds of other children also chose to forgo television Saturday morning and participate in the event that had two sides – a robotics competition and a science fair. The U.S. Army Joint Modernization Command, El Paso STEM Foundation and Armed Forces Communications and Electronics Association hosted the event.

“We have three partnerships, so it’s a community effort. We’re trying to get the young kids here into science, technology, engineering and math,” said Rod Chavez, a capability integration analyst working for JMC and a volunteer and board member for the El Paso STEM Foundation.

Soldiers assigned to the JMC judged the science fair projects, which had a wide range of topics.

“The thing that strikes me is the confidence that they (students) have. I think it shows a level of preparation, a level of interest – really it’s incredible,” said Brig. Gen. Joel K. Tyler, JMC commanding general. “… The kids are very aware of our environment and energy challenges and things like waste disposal, and each one of them is trying to solve problems.”

More than 145 robotics teams from elementary schools in the area competed in events such as follow-the-line and jousting. Organizers said the event has grown each year.

“Our goal was to bring in our student talent and demonstrate it to our military and at the same have our students see what innovation is happening at Fort Bliss,” said Liza Montelongo, cofounder of the El Paso STEM Foundation.

The JMC is tasked with executing exercises that test emerging concepts and capabilities to improve the combat effectiveness of the Joint Force, and Soldiers assigned to the command want to promote and inspire the next generation of creators.

“In Joint Modernization Command, we asses technology that’s coming into the military. I think what’s great about an event like this, and really the larger STEM program behind it, it’s not just about military solutions,” Tyler said. “The problems the kids are working on benefit the world, benefit society, benefit quality of life and conservation of resources.”

Judges whittled down the number of projects to the top 10. The top 10 then went to JMC headquarters where they were quizzed by the Soldier-judges about their project. The top three winners were Andy Rodriguez of Chapin High School, Isabella Giner of Loretto Academy and Galilea Rodriguez from Harmony School of Excellence.