Staying fit downrange

Pfc. Michael Butler, center, participates in the deadlift event of the competition at Advisory Platform Lightning, Paktia Province, Afghanistan. Courtesy photos.

ADVISORY PLATFORM LIGHTNING, Afghanistan – Comanche Troop, 6th Squadron, 1st Cavalry Regiment, 1st Brigade Combat Team, 1st Armored Division, held a physical training competition consisting of 11 events to measure Soldiers’ physical fitness in mid-April. Staff Sgt. Cody Taylor created the competition to gauge Soldiers’ physical readiness outside of the standard Army Physical Fitness Test. The event was held in the gym facilities on Advisory Platform Lightning, Paktia Province, Afghanistan. It was an excellent opportunity for the Soldiers of Comanche Troop to show the progress they have made while deployed.

Cpl. Scotland Myszenski flips a tire during the Comanche Troop physical training competition at Advisory Platform Lightning, Paktia Province, Afghanistan.

