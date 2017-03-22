My GECU

Star City Tattoo expo attracts 5,000

Pfc. Cody St. George, assigned to 1st Battalion, 35th Armor Regiment, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 1st Armored Division, gets a tattoo in honor of his brother at the 2nd Annual Star City Tattoo and Arts Expo at the Centennial Banquet and Conference Center here Friday. Photo by Spc. Jonathon Reed, 1st AD Public Affairs.

By Spc. Jonathon Reed, 1st Armored Division Public Affairs:

(El Paso, Texas, March 23, 2017) The Army and tattoos go together like Chinese buffets and chocolate pudding – that is to say a seemingly unexpected combination that’s almost ubiquitous.

But unlike the mysterious chocolate pudding, a look beyond the surface of the Army’s association with tattoos starts to make sense. It also helps explain why the 2nd Annual Star City Tattoo and Arts Expo was so successful here Friday through Sunday at the Centennial Banquet and Conference Center.

The expo is the only one in the country held on a military base

As many as 5,000 people – from the military and the general public – attended, according to organizers. Former Staff Sgt. Mike Alqassimi, owner of Aspired Vision Tattoo Studio in El Paso, organized the event this year and last year. In addition to about 130 tattoo artists, the expo featured entertainment from tattoo exposition stars Heather Moss, Gisella Rose and The Enigma.

Military members often cite a desire to memorialize fallen comrades or family members as a reason for getting a tattoo, and others use them to symbolize their own patriotism and service. Fort Bliss Soldiers who attended the exposition cited both reasons.

“My brother died in an IED attack in Iraq,” said Pfc. Cody St. George, assigned to 1st Battalion, 35th Armor Regiment, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 1st Armored Division. “I’m getting ink done today to remember him by.”

St. George, who also has a tattoo of the Virgin Mary on his calf, said his previous tattoo is “a way to rep my faith in my day to day life.”

Some military members cited a need to express individuality.

Spc. Malcom Springer, assigned to 1st Squadron, 1st Cavalry Regiment, 2nd BCT, 1st AD, said that’s why he came to the expo.

“I think people in the Army get tattoos because so much of the lifestyle of the Army is so regimented that people need a way to both let off steam and express themselves,” Springer said.

Springer said he was thinking about getting a tattoo that would represent his family’s commitment to military service.

“My father served in the military and his father before him,” Springer said. “I was thinking about getting a tattoo of a family tree with patriotic symbolism throughout to represent our collective service.”

