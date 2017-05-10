Staff Judge Advocate teaches children about Law Day

By Jonathan LeBlanc, Fort Bliss Bugle Staff:

(El Paso, Texas, May. 11, 2017) Order in the court room. In honor of Law Day on May 1, the Office of the Staff Judge Advocate set up mock trials at Bliss Elementary School here. These mock trials help educate children, giving them a better understanding of legal terminology and court room proceedings.

“Each year, our office comes together to celebrate our dual profession as legal professionals and Soldiers. We also take the opportunity to recognize the role the law has in our local community,” said Capt. Alexandra Bianchi, Office of the Staff Judge Advocate, 1st Armored Division.

Twenty volunteers from the Office of the Staff Judge Advocate set out to Bliss Elementary school to highlight and educate on this year’s theme, the 14th Amendment of the U.S. Constitution to grades third through fifth.

The 14th Amendment was adopted on July 9, 1868, and ensures that everyone born or naturalized in the U.S. has equal protection of the laws.

The Office of the Staff Judge Advocate put together a compelling case where the plaintiff claimed the defendant, a well-established retailer, sent the wrong clothing item. The plaintiff altered the clothing, then tried returning said item to the defendant.

The mock trial proceeded, using a twist of humor to teach students important informational facts. Although the morning was filled with comic relief, and at times it was hard to keep a straight face, the children participated in fact checking questions, testing their knowledge of legal matters.

“It was such an honor for us to be able to give back to the local community and interact with the students while also teaching them about our profession,” Bianchi said.

The children were knowledgeable on a multitude of legal topics, and eager to answer questions. Law Day is a national day to celebrate the rule of law and its contributions to the freedoms Americans enjoy, and the Office of the Staff Judge Advocate participated, spreading legal knowledge to the community.