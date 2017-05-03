Squad leader academy boosts Soldier skills

By Abigail Meyer, Fort Bliss Bugle Editor:

(El Paso, Texas, May. 4, 2017) It’s back to basics for Soldiers attending the first Iron Squad Leader Academy run by 1st Armored Division’s Iron Training Detachment here. A combination of classroom lessons and time in the field refreshes basic Soldier skills and teaches Soldiers how to lead.

“The overall objective of the course is to make the Soldiers better. Not just noncommissioned officers, but junior leaders,” said Sgt. 1st Class Bryant Woodberry, noncommissioned officer in charge of the course. “These privates and specialists are coming up fast … so we want to kind of give them a leg up and teach them about what they’re getting into before they put those sergeant stripes on and lead Soldiers.”

The eight-day course covers a wide range of topics with a focus on light infantry, small-group tactics designed to make Soldiers more proficient.

“It’s designed and focused on NCO duties and responsibilities, competencies and leadership as a squad team leader,” Woodberry said. “It’s a non-MOS (military occupational specialty) specific course, so Soldiers of all ranks and MOSs are more than welcome to attend the course.”

This is the first iteration of the course and instructors say every Soldier can get something out of it. Nine Soldiers from the ITD run the course and 44 students attended.

Cpl. Scott Shymanski, a human intelligence collector assigned to the 2nd Engineer Battalion, 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 1st AD, agreed.

“It’s very nice for someone like me, someone coming from a support MOS,” Shymanski said. “We get to be integrated a little more with maneuver units, combat MOSs and it’s really eye opening.”

Much of the course is student-driven, and during the classroom phase, students research, plan and give some of the lessons.

“With all the courses we’re learning, we’re also being taught how to teach them as well,” Shymanski said.

In the field, they take the tools they’ve learned in the classroom and use them to plan out missions.

“We worked up to this point where we came out to the field to conduct different battle drills,” said Sgt. Dennis Dowdy, an infantry Soldier assigned to 4th Battalion, 6th Infantry Regiment, 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 1st AD. “We just did react to contact and that was something we learned prior to coming out here.”

The students and cadre spent a few nights in the field, and Dowdy said that’s the part he loves.

“I really enjoy going to the field. That’s why I joined the Army. I’m more of a hands-on, physical type,” Dowdy said. “For me, honestly, this is the best part.”

Shymanski said he learned a lot just hearing experiences from the cadre and other students.

“Honestly, being with the guys and hearing their experiences,” Shymanski said. “We’ve been going over doctrine for the entire course, conducting ambushes, maneuvering in different formations, things of that nature. Being with infantry guys and actually being able to hear their experiences is eye-opening.”

The course will be in regular rotation on the Iron Training Detachment’s calendar. To get more information or enroll in an upcoming course, get with your schools noncommissioned officer. The school is also on the Army Training Requirements and Resources System.