Spouse one of many who serves the Army community

By Jonathan LeBlanc, Fort Bliss Bugle Staff:

(El Paso, Texas, June. 8, 2017) The brave women and men who serve and defend our nation day in and day out do so selflessly, not looking for reward or recognition. Behind many of these great heroes are spouses, tirelessly supporting their Soldiers through deployments, multiple moves and long work hours.

Many spouses are very active in the military community working, volunteering and making military installations a community.

For some spouses, it is hard to develop a career due to the constant strain of relocating to new duty stations. But that hasn’t stopped one military spouse from getting active within the community.

Lovelyn Sosef, assistant manager of the Mitchell W. Stout Physical Fitness Center here, has been working and supporting the military community since 2012. Her spouse is currently stationed at Fort Hood, Texas, but Sosef decided to stay at Fort Bliss until her children finish school.

Sosef first starting working at Joshua W. Soto physical fitness center as a recreation aide, where she was doing basic tasks such as front desk support.

Sosef started working as a recreation aide after high school, so her skill set was a good fit for her job at Soto PFC.

“I love working with people and learning about health, sports and participating in the different events hosted by the gym,” Sosef said.

Now, she is leading a great team which is mostly comprised of other military spouses.

“I need something to keep me busy, and to keep my mind off what’s going on with him, and how long he is going to be gone,” Sosef said.

At first, the job helped keep Sosef busy, but as time went on she realized there was more blossoming from working within the gates of the installation.

“I love working here, because we can all relate to each other. Most of the people employed at Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation, are either spouses or retirees, so it is a great support network for us,” Sosef said.

Staying active in the community can have a positive impact on family members separated from their service members.