Spc. George Kinsey, SoY, known for discipline

By Virginia Reza, Fort Bliss Public Affairs:

(El Paso, Texas, June 1, 2017) On May 25, Spc. George Kinsey, a native of Doylestown, Pennsylvania, received the Best Warrior Award for winning the title of 2017 Fort Bliss Soldier of the Year. He represented Fort Bliss in the Best Warrior Competition May 14 through 18, at III Corps, Fort Hood, Texas, where he took third place overall.

Kinsey is a Soldier assigned to a specialty reconnaissance platoon with 3rd Battalion, 41st Infantry Regiment, 1st Brigade Combat Team, 1st Armored Division, a unit that only accepts self-sufficient and self-disciplined Soldiers. A panel selects Soldiers for the unit after they undergo and surpass numerous demanding tasks.

“The recon platoon is full of remarkable Soldiers,” said 1st Sgt. Imari Jackson, 3rd Bn., 41st Inf. Regt. “They are a great example of what a Soldier should be. When these guys go back to their unit, they take back what they learned at recon to recreate the same atmosphere to try and motivate other Soldiers who may not be as inspired.”

During his high school years, Kinsey competed in wrestling and track and played the tuba in the marching band. Some of his favorite things to do on the weekends were hunting and fishing with his father.

From about the ages of 15 through 21, Kinsey was a member of the Civil Air Patrol, a U.S. Air Force civilian auxiliary, where he said they participated in search and rescue, land navigation and learned about air space engineering and leadership. The activities helped prepare him for a military career physically and mentally.

When Kinsey graduated high school, he worked at several occupations for six years before enlisting in the Army.

“My boss didn’t know what he wanted to do when he grew up, so we did a little bit of everything,” Kinsey said. “Farming during harvest season because he owned a farm, we did logging to provide wood for the construction industry and plowing during winter. On the construction side we did siding and roofing, but that is not where my heart was.”

The 26-year-old joined the Army two years ago and recently reenlisted for four more years to qualify for the U.S. Army Airborne School.

So far, basic training and his current platoon have been right up his alley. Kinsey said he particularly likes environments that require a lot of discipline.

“I like to know the task, the purpose, the schedule, knowing what to do or know I’m going to be taught how to do it,” Kinsey said. “I was welcomed into the platoon – had solid leadership who said what they meant and meant what they said. They gave me opportunities I would not have had otherwise.”

Challenges on how to get ahead in the Army, such as having to compete to get into specific schools, staying fit and ready for promotion boards, learning new things and applying them every day are some of his favorites; however, last minute changes are his pet peeves, Kinsey said.

His military dream job is to join a Ranger battalion and Kinsey does not mind working hard to get it, he said.

“Kinsey is very quiet and calm, comes across as very shy,” Jackson said. “He is a crazy hard worker. Never complains about anything – a very good kid. I wish there were more like him.”

Kinsey is married to Christina Kinsey, a nurse, and they are expecting twins later this year. They were married in 2015 after he finished his first rotation at the National Training Center at Fort Irwin, California.

Kinsey wants people to know he is just a regular guy who was able to push harder than other competitors. He encourages other Soldiers who want to advance in the ranks, to partake in Army competitions as they prove “who has heart,” who is trained and helps them improve as Soldiers to get to the next level.

“Whether it was by heart, mentality or by preparation, I’m just a normal guy,” Kinsey said. “I don’t think I’m better than anyone else. I just do my best and do what I’m told.”