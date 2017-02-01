SOY, NCO 5th AR Bde. Soldiers lead from the front

By Sgt. Matthew S. Griffith , 5th Armored Brigade PAO:

(El Paso, Texas, Feb. 2, 2017) Fifth Armored Brigade hosted the annual Division West Best Warrior Competition, which determines the best noncommissioned officer and Soldier throughout the division, here Jan. 20.

Soldiers competed against others in their respective brigades for a chance to compete at the division-level best warrior competition.

The winner of the competition will compete at the First Army Best Warrior Competition. The winner of the First Army competition will have a chance to compete in the Army Best Warrior Competition at Fort A.P. Hill, Virginia, for the opportunity to be the Army’s Best NCO and Soldier of the year.

The competition tested Army aptitude by including weapon qualifications, a 12-mile ruck march, combatives, land navigation and other tasks relevant to training Soldiers to operate and excel in combat operations.

“The best warrior competition is designed to bring the best and brightest NCOs together for some healthy competition, which is something that makes everyone better,” said Command Sgt. Maj. Jeffrey R. Dillingham, command sergeant major, Division West, First Army. “Our goal is to recognize the best and the brightest, so we can make examples of them and set them up to be future leaders within the military.”

“This competition brings NCOs together who are fit, doctrinally sound and prepared to do their mission. These Soldiers set the example for the rest of the (observer, controller and trainers) within their battalion and brigades to educate and improve the readiness of our National Guard and Reserve Soldiers,” Dillingham said.

After three grueling days of competition Sgt. 1st Class Fernando Terrazas, assigned to 2nd Battalion, 364th Training Support Battalion, 5th Armored Brigade, won the division-level best warrior competition and will compete next at the First Army Best Warrior Competition at Rock Island, Illinois.