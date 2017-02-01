My GECU

SOY, NCO 5th AR Bde. Soldiers lead from the front

Sgt. 1st Class Irrizary Geraldo plots his points on his map in preparation for the night land navigation course during the Division West Best Warrior Competition at McGregor Range, N.M., Jan. 20. Photos by Sgt. Matthew S. Griffith, 5th Armored Brigade Public Affairs.

Sgt. 1st Class Irrizary Geraldo plots his points on his map in preparation for the night land navigation course during the Division West Best Warrior Competition at McGregor Range, N.M., Jan. 20. Photos by Sgt. Matthew S. Griffith, 5th Armored Brigade Public Affairs.

By Sgt. Matthew S. Griffith , 5th Armored Brigade PAO:

(El Paso, Texas, Feb. 2, 2017) Fifth Armored Brigade hosted the annual Division West Best Warrior Competition, which determines the best noncommissioned officer and Soldier throughout the division, here Jan. 20.

Soldiers competed against others in their respective brigades for a chance to compete at the division-level best warrior competition.

The winner of the competition will compete at the First Army Best Warrior Competition. The winner of the First Army competition will have a chance to compete in the Army Best Warrior Competition at Fort A.P. Hill, Virginia, for the opportunity to be the Army’s Best NCO and Soldier of the year.

The competition tested Army aptitude by including weapon qualifications, a 12-mile ruck march, combatives, land navigation and other tasks relevant to training Soldiers to operate and excel in combat operations.

“The best warrior competition is designed to bring the best and brightest NCOs together for some healthy competition, which is something that makes everyone better,” said Command Sgt. Maj. Jeffrey R. Dillingham, command sergeant major, Division West, First Army. “Our goal is to recognize the best and the brightest, so we can make examples of them and set them up to be future leaders within the military.”

Command Sgt. Maj. Jeffrey R. Dillingham, command sergeant major, Division West, First Army, pins the Army Commendation Medal on Spc. Rockeem J. Carey for winning the competition at the Soldier level for the quarter, here Jan. 21.

Command Sgt. Maj. Jeffrey R. Dillingham, command sergeant major, Division West, First Army, pins the Army Commendation Medal on Spc. Rockeem J. Carey for winning the competition at the Soldier level for the quarter, here Jan. 21.

Staff Sgt. Juan I. Alvarado practices creating a tight seal on his M50 Field Protective Mask during the Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear portion of the Division West Best Warrior Competition at McGregor Range, N.M., Jan. 20.

Staff Sgt. Juan I. Alvarado practices creating a tight seal on his M50 Field Protective Mask during the Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear portion of the Division West Best Warrior Competition at McGregor Range, N.M., Jan. 20.

“This competition brings NCOs together who are fit, doctrinally sound and prepared to do their mission. These Soldiers set the example for the rest of the (observer, controller and trainers) within their battalion and brigades to educate and improve the readiness of our National Guard and Reserve Soldiers,” Dillingham said.

After three grueling days of competition Sgt. 1st Class Fernando Terrazas, assigned to 2nd Battalion, 364th Training Support Battalion, 5th Armored Brigade, won the division-level best warrior competition and will compete next at the First Army Best Warrior Competition at Rock Island, Illinois.

Spc. Rockeem J. Carey attempts to take his opponent down during a combatives match at the Division West Best Warrior Competition here Jan. 19.

Spc. Rockeem J. Carey attempts to take his opponent down during a combatives match at the Division West Best Warrior Competition here Jan. 19.

Share

Short URL: http://fortblissbugle.com/?p=40490

Posted by on Feb 1 2017. Filed under Unit News. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0. Responses are currently closed, but you can trackback from your own site.

Comments are closed

Advertisement Paulette's Skin Care Salon Advertisement Call Now to Advertise

Recent Entries

Featured Links

Search Archive

Search by Date
Search by Category
Search with Google
Advertisement Western Tech
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Log in | Designed by Gabfire themes | The Bugle and The Bugle Online are published by Laven Publishing each Thursday.
The Bugle is an unofficial publication authorized by AR 360-1 and printed each Thursday in the interest of the Fort Bliss and El Paso, Texas, communities. It is the only publication allowed to be distributed on Fort Bliss property. The contents of The Bugle are not necessarily the views of, or endorsed by, the U.S. Government, the Department of Defense, the U.S. Army, or The Laven Group, LLC. The appearance of advertising in The Bugle does not constitute endorsement of the products or services advertised. Any article or service advertised in The Bugle will be made available for purchase, use or patronage without regard to any non-merit factor of consumers. If a violation or rejection of this equal opportunity policy by an advertiser is confirmed, advertising from that source will be discontinued until the violation is corrected. The Bugle has a circulation of 15,000 copies. Editorial content is prepared, edited and provided by the Public Affairs Office of Fort Bliss, Bldg. 15, (915) 568-4088 or fax (915) 568-3749. Items submitted for publication in The Bugle should be sent to fortblissbugle@gmail.com, or sent to Fort Bliss, Texas 79916, by noon on Friday before issue. All submissions become Army property and should be typed, double-spaced with the author’s name, signature, and mailing address. Photos should have information attached describing photo and have photographer’s full name. The editor reserves the right to reject or edit all submissions or advertising that do not conform to The Bugle’s journalistic standards. All photos are U.S. Army unless otherwise designated. The Bugle’s classified ad page is a free service reserved for active duty personnel, military retirees, military family members and DAC’s only. Because there is no fee, the only advertisements permitted to be published on this page are ads that cannot be considered commercial ventures. Ads must be written on the standard form published from time to time, or located at Bldg. 15. As classified ads are personal in nature, The Bugle cannot publish ads received through “Shotgun” mail or by fax. The Bugle is a registered trademark in the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office issued Jan. 12, 1988, #1472244. The Bugle is published by the commanding general of Fort Bliss through The Laven Group, LLC, 5959 Gateway Blvd. West, Ste. 450, El Paso, Tx. 79925 • 772-0934, fax; 772-1594, email: susan@lavenpublishing.com. Check out the online version of The Bugle at http://fortblissbugle.com. Click on the e-Edition tab to view the entire newspaper electronically. For Bugle advertising information, call the Laven Publishing Group at 915-772-0934. For rates and mechanical information, visit http://lavenpublishing.com and click on the advertise tab.