Soldiers visit during ‘Bring Your Dad to School Day’

By Pfc. Frederick Connelly, 1st Armored Division Public Affairs:

(El Paso, Texas, Feb 2, 2017) The students of Logan Elementary School were giddy with excitement Friday morning, and not because they were getting ready for their favorite class or about to have recess. These students were jumping with joy because their parents were coming to school to watch them participate in classes.

School personnel invited parents to the school for the Bring Your Dad to School Day event, which is part of the district’s Strong Fathers, Strong Families initiative. More than 100 fathers, mothers and grandparents came to participate in the event.

“This is an initiative by the district called the Strong Father, Strong Families initiative. We actually have four events that we will be doing throughout the year, the first being Bring Your Dad to School Day, so the parents learn the culture of the school and what their children are actually doing in the classroom,” said Tracy Beach, military family liaison for Logan Elementary School. “The kids have been looking forward to this all week, wanting to know what the dads are going to do and how long the dads are going to be here.”

During the morning, parents arrived at the school with their children, and at 8 a.m. headed to classes together. Parents got to watch their children learn in a classroom setting, seeing activities ranging from reading and writing to exercising in gym class. One parent, Staff Sgt. Matthew Bertolami, 1st Battalion, 360th Infantry Regiment, 5th Armored Brigade, was thrilled about the opportunity to see his son in class.

“They put out a flier about a week ago and I was absolutely excited to come here and be part of his of school day,” Bertolami said. “It’s an exciting opportunity to be able to see what goes on in his classes and how he does in school. He does really well, and it’s good to be able to see it firsthand.”

After 45 minutes of being able to spend time with their children in classes, parents were then called to the cafeteria to enjoy a free breakfast of coffee, donuts and burritos while the some of the faculty members spoke about the event and the importance of being involved in their child’s academic life. Sgt. Austin Nost, 1st Armored Division, whose son attends the school, knew the importance of this.

“What little time we get to spend as a family is always important, so getting parents involved shows your kids that you really care, it brings family to the school,” Nost said.

There are three upcoming events in which students and parents can get together in the school setting, with a math, reading and science night. For more information, contact Beach at 236-5761.